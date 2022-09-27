ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wewoka, OK

KTUL

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
MOORE, OK
KTUL

OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
BRISTOW, OK
KTUL

Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
MIDWEST CITY, OK

