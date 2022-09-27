Read full article on original website
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
