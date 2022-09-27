Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Students attend SOVA Career Choice Expo to help plan their future
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Employers in southern Virginia are educating students about their careers. Students got out of the classroom Thursday to attend the SOVA Career Choice Youth Expo at the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex in Chatham. More than 3,000 students from Martinsville, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Halifax County, Henry...
thenewjournalandguide.com
African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School
This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.
WDBJ7.com
Meet Roanoke City Public Schools first Latina principal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Brenda Russ is the principal of Round Hill Elementary, making her the first Puerto Rican principal in Roanoke City Public Schools’ history. “So, I am a proud Latina,” said Russ. Born in Virginia, Russ lived in Puerto Rico during elementary and undergrad. “Speaking...
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to four high schools playing Thursday
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia on Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision this morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County students experience agriculture day
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County learned about farming and agriculture at the New River Valley Fairgrounds Sept. 27. All the county’s fifth graders got hands-on experiences learning about farm safety and animals. Agriculture day was put on in partnership with Virginia Farm Bureau,...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home continues Virginia Spirits Month with Law’s Choice
(WDBJ) - A spirit that was once hidden in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is now celebrated throughout the region. Moonshine has strong ties to Franklin County where locals boast about being from the Moonshine Capital of the World. Generations of families built their own stills and perfected...
WSLS
Danville Life Saving Crew celebrates member for over 60 years of service
DANVILLE, Va. – One man was recognized on Monday for his lifetime of service at a Southside organization. The Danville Life Saving Crew said they hosted a small ceremony to recognize their longest-serving member, Clayton Lester, who joined their crew on March 10, 1962. “Our volunteers and career staff...
Volunteer to Cheer For More Than 800 Roanoke Valley Students
Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 The Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet” will take place at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 800 students from 40 schools in the Roanoke Valley will compete in running and walking events, javelin, softball throw […]
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
wfxrtv.com
Local teaching duo named Educator of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Zany lessons, matching outfits, and their years-long friendship all add up to a dynamic math duo. Voss and Benson are an 8th-grade co-teaching team at Northside Middle School, and Monday afternoon they were announced the winners of the Association for Middle-Level Education Educator of the Year. It’s usually a prize reserved for just one teacher, but the two women insist – they’re one singular team.
chathamstartribune.com
Only two Danville schools listed as “fully accredited”
Danville Schools reported some slight improvement on the most recent Standards of Learning tests. But it was not enough to boost the number of city school listed as “Fully Accredited.”. The Virginia Department of Education released accreditation ratings for Virginia schools on Sept. 22. It is the first accreditation...
WSLS
Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local tennis legend has died after a lifetime of teaching young African American students the art of tennis. Carnis Poindexter died last week at the age of 84, according to the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory. Poindexter was born and raised in Roanoke. He started...
WDBJ7.com
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg named to list of top college towns; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Lynchburg named one of 25 best college towns in U.S. Lynchburg has been named by Travel & Leisure as one of the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.”
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open. “Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of a Federal Funded Rosenbauer Tanker
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
