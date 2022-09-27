Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1800s
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
KITV.com
Popular Japanese udon restaurant opening near Waikiki
KAPAHULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The popular Japanese restaurant – Udon Gamadashi – which was located at the shuttered Shirokiya Japan Village Walk at Ala Moana Center is opening in a new location along Kapahulu Avenue. Officials with the restaurant filed a building permit Thursday for its new restaurant,...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
KITV.com
Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
KITV.com
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
KHON2
Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Women share stories of friendship from their time at Hawaiʻi pineapple canneries
It’s been 115 years since James Dole moved his pineapple canning operations to Honolulu — and more than 30 years since it closed. But you can still hear the stories of those who worked there, thanks to the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
KITV.com
Head of Punahou admissions discusses application process and financial aid
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the time of year when parents who are interested in sending their child to a private school in Hawaii are visiting different campuses, attending open houses, and sending in applications. While the application deadlines vary from school to school, Punahou School has one of the...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
KITV.com
Some patients are struggling during Kaiser mental health strike
HONOLULU (KITV4) - With Kaiser mental health workers on strike now in its fifth week, some patients say it's been difficult to have little to no access to their doctors. “I miss meeting with my therapist. I’ve missed two appointments with her during this month. It has been difficult for me because she helps me not internalize everything but I have been using strategies she taught me and it makes a difference,” said Kimberly Stewart, Kaiser patient.
NEW: Posh Caribbean Grill grand opening in Honolulu
Posh Caribbean Grill will offer a wide variety of Caribbean dishes and island favorites like oxtail, jerk chicken and much more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
KHON2
Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court
