ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular Japanese udon restaurant opening near Waikiki

KAPAHULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The popular Japanese restaurant – Udon Gamadashi – which was located at the shuttered Shirokiya Japan Village Walk at Ala Moana Center is opening in a new location along Kapahulu Avenue. Officials with the restaurant filed a building permit Thursday for its new restaurant,...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waianae man speaks up about excavating his land- says what he's doing is legal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- Waianae community members have been expressing their concerns over Kingsley Toloke's actions for years now. They say he is illegally excavating land for the purpose of selling rocks and is putting their community in danger. Toloke says he owns the land, he has a grading permit, and he isn't stopping any time soon.
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Lemons#Cancer#Mass#Food Drink
KHON2

Local Clothing Line Tori Richard Offers Resort-Style Attire

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tori Richard brings high-quality and resort-style attire to men and women across Hawaii. Just a few minutes from popular beach destinations and residential areas, Kailua Town offers over 100 shops and eateries for families of Kailua Town. “We have had fantastic customers in Kailua, so we...
KAILUA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Some patients are struggling during Kaiser mental health strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) - With Kaiser mental health workers on strike now in its fifth week, some patients say it's been difficult to have little to no access to their doctors. “I miss meeting with my therapist. I’ve missed two appointments with her during this month. It has been difficult for me because she helps me not internalize everything but I have been using strategies she taught me and it makes a difference,” said Kimberly Stewart, Kaiser patient.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court

Doctors Amazed - Do This Every Night and Lose Your Weight Hands Down the Top Credit Card of 2022. Wrap Foil Around Your Doorknob at Night if Alone, Here's Why. Remember Her? Take A Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now. SurelyAwesome. Here's What Full Mouth Dental...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy