HONOLULU (KITV4) - With Kaiser mental health workers on strike now in its fifth week, some patients say it's been difficult to have little to no access to their doctors. “I miss meeting with my therapist. I’ve missed two appointments with her during this month. It has been difficult for me because she helps me not internalize everything but I have been using strategies she taught me and it makes a difference,” said Kimberly Stewart, Kaiser patient.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 7 HOURS AGO