Durham’s Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response programs seek to decrease law enforcement intervention, divert over 800 calls

Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday to host its first ACC game of the year against Virginia at 7:30 p.m:. The Blue Devils fell to Kansas last weekend to mark their first loss in what has otherwise been a booming start to the season. Duke traveled to a sold-out stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and leaned heavily on what, or more importantly who, has made it so successful this season: Riley Leonard.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO