Durham’s Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response programs seek to decrease law enforcement intervention, divert over 800 calls

After investigation, reported on-campus robbery of graduate student determined to be 'unfounded,' per second DukeAlert
Editor's Note: Since publication, the Durham Police Department has told The Chronicle that the case is still an "active investigation" and "has not been unfounded." After a DukeAlert was sent to the Duke community Tuesday reporting an on-campus, strong-armed robbery of a graduate student, a second DukeAlert Tuesday afternoon wrote that Campus Police and Durham investigators found the report “unfounded.”
Durham Police say case is still ‘active investigation’ that ‘has not been unfounded’
Durham Police say it is still investigating the case of Monday’s on-campus, strong-armed robbery and told The Chronicle Wednesday that “it has not been unfounded.”. The Chronicle reached out to Police Chief Patrice Andrews and Shari Montgomery, deputy chief of investigative services, by email Tuesday, and received a response from Durham PD Media.
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
Alec Benjamin at the Ritz: A safety and security mess
As an Alec Benjamin fan, the fact that he would be visiting Raleigh had me screaming in joy. After getting my tickets, I read through all the rules and charted out a map route, taking advantage of Durham’s free bus network — all of this only adds to my bubbling excitement.
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
Film room: Duke football must seek to tighten tackling to limit Virginia in ACC opener
Duke returns home to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday to host its first ACC game of the year against Virginia at 7:30 p.m:. The Blue Devils fell to Kansas last weekend to mark their first loss in what has otherwise been a booming start to the season. Duke traveled to a sold-out stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and leaned heavily on what, or more importantly who, has made it so successful this season: Riley Leonard.
Scouting the opponent: Duke football opens ACC play with home matchup against Virginia
After an entertaining but tough loss against Kansas, Duke is looking to rebound and get to 4-1 as it welcomes 2-2 Virginia to Durham. Under the lights Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Blue Devils start a new season, ACC play, which has not been kind to them in recent years.
Duke women's soccer's Friday match against Virginia rescheduled for Sunday due to Tropical Storm Ian
Duke's match against Virginia at Koskinen Stadium has been rescheduled for Sunday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Ian, per a team release Thursday. The tilt between the second-ranked Cavaliers and fourth-ranked Blue Devils, originally set to kick off Friday at 7 p.m., will instead begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
5 things to know before Duke football begins ACC slate at home against Virginia
Duke suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season at the hands of Kansas and quarterback Jalon Daniels. How will the Blue Devils respond this weekend when they return home to face Virginia? Here are five things to know as Duke attempts to bounce back from last week’s loss.
Film room: Analyzing Duke women's basketball forward Mia Heide
After an up-and-down 2021-22 season, Duke returns to the hardwood this year with a handful of fresh faces and true grit. In this series, the Blue Zone analyzes the new signees’ film for the 2022-23 season. We previously looked at Kennedy Brown, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson and Emma Koabel. Next up is Mia Heide:
