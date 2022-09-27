ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bryan Stevenson discusses truth, redemption, justice in lectures at Duke

Over the span of two days, public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson shared his knowledge to the Duke community about having faith and hope amidst injustice. Stevenson engaged in a public discussion with Luke Powery, dean of Duke Chapel, for the Chapel’s inaugural William Preston Few Lecture on Sept. 21. He delivered the fall 2022 Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture on Sept. 22, discussing what it means to fight for justice.
COLLEGES
Stop infantilizing us, Duke!

Despite being an elite university, Duke sure knows how to treat its students like children. The university mandates a longer housing requirement than its peer institutions, forcing us to live on campus for three years. This requirement infuriates me because Duke removes my power over where to live. Even though as a junior I can choose which dorm to live in, I am prevented from living off-campus in the name of creating a thriving campus community. This requirement traps us in a pseudo-boarding school environment. Duke takes care of our every need on campus, from dining to exercising to studying. Like boarding school students, we migrate between classes, the dining hall (WU), and our dorm rooms. In this, Duke’s ideal scenario, we never need to go off campus and instead rely on Duke for everything we need. There is even a campus pharmacy, after all!
DURHAM, NC

