Chronicle
Women United Donates Menstrual Products to Centralia Middle School as Launch of the ‘Supplies Period’ Initiative
Pads, tampons and other menstrual products are typically handled discreetly, hidden in pockets or long sleeves during the walk to the bathroom and discussed in low voices, if they’re discussed at all. But boxes stuffed full of period supplies were the center of attention Monday afternoon as students and...
Chronicle
Bryan Stevenson discusses truth, redemption, justice in lectures at Duke
Over the span of two days, public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson shared his knowledge to the Duke community about having faith and hope amidst injustice. Stevenson engaged in a public discussion with Luke Powery, dean of Duke Chapel, for the Chapel’s inaugural William Preston Few Lecture on Sept. 21. He delivered the fall 2022 Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture on Sept. 22, discussing what it means to fight for justice.
Chronicle
Stop infantilizing us, Duke!
Despite being an elite university, Duke sure knows how to treat its students like children. The university mandates a longer housing requirement than its peer institutions, forcing us to live on campus for three years. This requirement infuriates me because Duke removes my power over where to live. Even though as a junior I can choose which dorm to live in, I am prevented from living off-campus in the name of creating a thriving campus community. This requirement traps us in a pseudo-boarding school environment. Duke takes care of our every need on campus, from dining to exercising to studying. Like boarding school students, we migrate between classes, the dining hall (WU), and our dorm rooms. In this, Duke’s ideal scenario, we never need to go off campus and instead rely on Duke for everything we need. There is even a campus pharmacy, after all!
