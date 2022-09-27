Russell Westbrook told Darvin Ham he's committed on defense?

“The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops,” Ham said. “He’s told me personally he’s going to commit to that side of the ball.”

We have sights and sounds from around the NBA on media day, including my post on the Westbrook-Beverley dynamic that's apparently done a 180 from their contentious past

Darvin Ham on whether Russell Westbrook will start: "The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops. He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."

“I mean, you all have jobs – sometimes people at our jobs don’t like us or don’t want us there.”

Westbrook characterized offseason conversations with LeBron and AD:

“Very beneficial. Being able to talk about and understand things we want to do, and how we want to do them.”

Also said convos/building a relationship with Darvin Ham has been “extremely important to me.” – 2:58 PM

Russell Westbrook asked by @Bill Plaschke if he believes the Lakers want him: “Whether they want me here or not doesn’t really matter.”

Says he’ll focus on being professional and working. “We all have jobs, and some people at our jobs don’t like us or don’t want us there.” – 2:58 PM

Russell Westbrook said it's been "very beneficial" to talk with LeBron and AD this summer and hash out what worked and didn't work last season.

Anthony Davis says he told Russ to be himself last season before games (in reference to Russ' exit interview comments that he wasn't able to be himself). Davis said he and Westbrook talked things out this summer about what worked and didn't.

"I'm interested to see what happens."

“I’m interested to see what happens.” – 2:52 PM

LeBron on Russell Westbrook: “It’s going to be a great year for him.”

LeBron added that he thinks Russ can succeed in LA and he’s excited to start training camp with Russ tomorrow. – 2:46 PM

Darvin Ham on how he'll decide who starts in the backcourt, including Westbrook: "Guys that who are going out there to get stops. He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball. That's what camp is for. We'll see."

Darvin Ham said plan is to have a "one in" offense, to always have a threat near the rim then spacing around them "to make it hard to double." Anthony Davis on the left block is one offensive focus, plus LeBron at the elbow and more Westbrook post ups.

If LAL's wing depth isn't as prominent as its guard depth, Rob Pelinka said Patrick Beverley (who can guard up positions) and Dennis Schroder can mitigate some of that with their aggression and activity. Also cited Juan Toscano-Anderson's toughness as fitting Darvin Ham's style.

Ham on Westbrook: "He's been awesome. Everything that I've asked of him he's done (throughout the summer). Everything has been about being selfless, being team-oriented, defense."

Role has yet to be determined (starter vs. off bench). "We have several options."

Darvin Ham opens media day: "I'm extremely excited … last year was what it was … a variety of circumstances that led to the team playing the way they did … the lack of success … this year, we've turned the page. We're looking out the windshield, not the rearview mirror."

Peyton Watson on Russell Westbrook

He’s one of the most intense players that this league has ever seen.

Monday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss our questions for Lakers Media Day today, and a Westbrook interview where he discusses feeling wanted (or not), coming home, doing what it takes to win, and more.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 11:07 AM

Russell Westbrook on eve of Lakers training camp: ‘I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win’

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis said he's had great conversations with Darvin Ham that have mostly revolved around defense. "He wants us to be one of the best teams in this league defensively." They've gone back and forth with suggestions, ideas, and exchanges of knowledge.

Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham: "We should be one of the elite defensive teams in the league … We have the personnel for it"

Melissa Rohlin: Darvin Ham on load management with LeBron and AD: "I don't need Bron or AD playing playoff minutes in October, November or December."

Mike Trudell: Patrick Beverley quipped that he and Russell Westbrook went on a boat trip to squash any prior beef they may have had, including a michelin star chef on board. Westbrook arrived in a helicopter, and Beverley an underwater vessel, he joked.

Harrison Faigen: Pat Bev tells a story on Spectrum of how when Russ was on the Rockets, he told Beverley that he gave his sister courtside tickets during a game. Beverley at first thought Russ was talking trash about his sister, but then saw where she was sitting and realized what happened.

Kyle Goon: Patrick Beverley says he and Russell Westbrook have been working out together in the morning for the last few weeks, and if he had to pick a "best friend" on the team it would be Russ. He says in order for the Lakers to succeed, they have to become friends.