ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test

Nasa‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft successfully slammed into its target on Monday, 10 months after launch.The test of the world’s first planetary defense system will determine how prepared we are to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, flew into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destructed around 7.14pm EDT (11pm GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.The mission’s finale tested the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.It will be the first time humanity has changed the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body. Nasa has a live stream of the event, which you can find at the top of our live blog below.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary Asteroid#Spacecraft
natureworldnews.com

After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming

NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
ASTRONOMY
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechCrunch

NASA’s DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock

NASA has completed a key step of its “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART), smashing a satellite roughly the size of a vending machine into a small moon that’s about half-a-mile in diameter. The moon, Dimorphos, is orbiting an even larger asteroid, Didymos, and while neither is in any danger of colliding with Earth, they’re good test cases to see whether us puny humans smashing them with technology can cause them to change course.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

First Dart asteroid impact images taken by another spacecraft released

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft made history by smashing into the asteroid Dimorphos Monday night, but the spacecraft didn’t die alone: following just behind Dart, at a safe remove, was a tiny, microwave sized spacecraft from the Italian space agency, the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids, or LiciaCube.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spacecraft made history by smashing into the asteroid Dimorphos Monday night, but the spacecraft didn’t die alone: following just behind Dart, at a safe remove, was a tiny, microwave sized spacecraft from the Italian space agency, the Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid

This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

NASA Celebrates World First: Smashing a Spacecraft into an Asteroid to Practice Saving Humanity

This was the moment when NASA, including science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen, celebrated the complete and utter destruction of one of their spacecraft. While that sounds like a strange thing to celebrate, it was humanity’s first real-world test to see if we could alter the path of an asteroid if ever one were discovered heading on a collision course with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy