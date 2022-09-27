Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Muse
Another Thursday, not Friday, night varsity football for FCHS
Hurricane Ian is coming for a weekend visit to Virginia and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. Floyd County High School has moved the Friday Night home varsity football game against Carroll County to Thursday evening at 7 p.m. A JV and varsity...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WSLS
Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
wfxrtv.com
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
chathamstartribune.com
Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame
Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Gretna at William Campbell
NARUNA, Va. (WFXR) -- The Gretna Hawks defeated the William Campbell Generals 32-28. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Gretna at William Campbell. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – George Washington at …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Magna Vista at Bassett. Friday Night Blitz Week...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Scarlet Nation
Eagan Boyer makes it back to Blacksburg
Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer is no stranger to Virginia Tech. The 6-8, 248-pounder made multiple trips to campus this offseason, even picking up an offer from the Hokies after camping in June. Earlier this month, he was back in Blacksburg, this time to see the Hokies'...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Virginia construction worker wins $2 million on Lottery ticket without ever leaving the store
James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
WSLS
Covington High School and Alleghany High School football games moved to Thursday due to weather
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two football games involving Covington High School and Alleghany High School will now take place Thursday night (Sept. 29) rather than Friday. This is due to the threat of severe weather expected in our region as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. School officials say...
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Barry Brown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Barry Brown is a 1988 graduate of Staunton River High School…..he was a football and track star for the Golden Eagles…earning a partial track scholarship to Norfolk State…with money options limited for school he joined the Army…serving from 1994-2018 and hasn’t looked back.
wfxrtv.com
Salem City Schools use Cares Act funds to boost student academics
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — In this segment of Making the Grade, Salem City Schools receives millions of dollars in ESSER funds. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. It’s part of the Cares Act package to help schools get back on track because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Depth Chart Changes Ahead Of North Carolina Game
Virginia Tech is looking to bounce back this week after a 33-10 loss to West Virginia with a trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina with the Hokies hoping to get to 2-0 in ACC play. Ahead of their trip to UNC, Tech released their latest depth chart...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg’s “Get Downtown” event canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Lynchburg has canceled its “Get Downtown” event due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Ian. The city says the event won’t be rescheduled. The cancelation was done with the safety in mind of vendors, entertainers and anyone who wanted to...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
wfxrtv.com
250 workers being displaced after closing of Masterbrand Cabinets in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Hundreds of people are losing their jobs after Masterbrand Cabinets announced it’s closing the Lynchburg manufacturing plant. Although these are uncertain times for many people, some experts say there may be a silver lining in the situation. Tim Saunders from Virginia Career works says...
