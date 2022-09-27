ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Blue Ridge Muse

Another Thursday, not Friday, night varsity football for FCHS

Hurricane Ian is coming for a weekend visit to Virginia and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth. Floyd County High School has moved the Friday Night home varsity football game against Carroll County to Thursday evening at 7 p.m. A JV and varsity...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame

Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Gretna at William Campbell

NARUNA, Va. (WFXR) -- The Gretna Hawks defeated the William Campbell Generals 32-28. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Gretna at William Campbell. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – George Washington at …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Magna Vista at Bassett. Friday Night Blitz Week...
GRETNA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Eagan Boyer makes it back to Blacksburg

Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer is no stranger to Virginia Tech. The 6-8, 248-pounder made multiple trips to campus this offseason, even picking up an offer from the Hokies after camping in June. Earlier this month, he was back in Blacksburg, this time to see the Hokies'...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Veterans Voices : Barry Brown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Barry Brown is a 1988 graduate of Staunton River High School…..he was a football and track star for the Golden Eagles…earning a partial track scholarship to Norfolk State…with money options limited for school he joined the Army…serving from 1994-2018 and hasn’t looked back.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem City Schools use Cares Act funds to boost student academics

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — In this segment of Making the Grade, Salem City Schools receives millions of dollars in ESSER funds. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. It’s part of the Cares Act package to help schools get back on track because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA

