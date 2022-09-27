Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’
Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
Tua Tagovailoa Will Play Against Joe Burrow, Bengals
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially will start in this week’s Thursday Night Football game vs. the Bengals, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Tagovailoa will face his fellow 2020 NFL draft class member Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Miami star was questionable on Wednesday as he continued to recover from...
Postgame Observations: Vonn Bell, Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Dolphins 27-15
CINCINNATI — Vonn Bell interception Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone with 3:05 remaining and Joe Burrow found Hayden Hurst with 1:52 left to help the Bengals beat the previously undefeated Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night. It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati's defense led the way and Burrow found Hurst...
Justin Jefferson Isn’t Worried About His Production Over the Last Two Games
Justin Jefferson's 2022 season got off to exactly the start he was hoping for. In his first game with Kevin O'Connell at head coach, Jefferson torched the rival Packers for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, showing just how much this new Vikings offense can help him dominate. He talked all offseason about aiming for 2,000 yards and the unofficial title of the NFL's best wide receiver, and his year three debut validated those lofty goals.
With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
Packers Working on Plan For Bakhtiari to Play ‘as Much as Possible’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The plan for Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is clear-cut. “We’re going to basically go out there and find the best plan to put David out there as much as possible,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. Turning the plan...
What the Bears Coordinators Revealed
What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice
It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Downing Tunes Out Doubters
NASHVILLE – Had he been tried by a social media jury at any point over the past three weeks, Todd Downing almost certainly would have been found guilty of crimes against the Tennessee Titans’ offense. One can only imagine the sentence that would have been delivered. The Titans’...
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Cowboys Practice Plan: Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black
HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
Miles Sanders a Full Participant; Trey Sermon Could Make Eagles Debut
PHILADELPHIA – Trey Sermon sat in his locker on Thursday afternoon thoroughly engrossed in his iPad. There was no sign of Boston Scott. Minutes later, when the Eagles spilled onto the practice field, there was still no sign of Scott. The running back turned up on the injury for...
Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns WR Agiye Hall ‘Will Have A Role’ Against West Virginia
Coming into the 2022 season, there was very rarely doubts surrounding the Texas Longhorns' offense, especially with the talent they returned. Headlined by running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, an offense led by those two alone would make anyone happy. Unless you're Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, that is, who still went out and stacked the receiver room via the transfer portal this offseason.
How the Mariners can clinch a postseason trip for the first time since 2001
The out-of-town scoreboard watching is in full swing in Seattle. The magic number is now three — and could drop even lower Thursday. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners, the bearers of the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports, appear to be headed to the playoffs.
Quandre Diggs returns to Detroit ‘blessed’ by Lions experience—and by perch with Seahawks
The jokes are so common they are trite: Nobody who leaves Detroit liked Detroit. Quandre Diggs does. He always will. The former Lions captain until his trade to the Seahawks in the fall of 2019 returns Sunday for the first time as a visiting player at Ford Field. That’s where Seattle (1-2) will play at Detroit (1-2) at 10 a.m.
