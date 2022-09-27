ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’

Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
Tua Tagovailoa Will Play Against Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially will start in this week’s Thursday Night Football game vs. the Bengals, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Tagovailoa will face his fellow 2020 NFL draft class member Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Miami star was questionable on Wednesday as he continued to recover from...
Justin Jefferson Isn’t Worried About His Production Over the Last Two Games

Justin Jefferson's 2022 season got off to exactly the start he was hoping for. In his first game with Kevin O'Connell at head coach, Jefferson torched the rival Packers for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, showing just how much this new Vikings offense can help him dominate. He talked all offseason about aiming for 2,000 yards and the unofficial title of the NFL's best wide receiver, and his year three debut validated those lofty goals.
With Eight Catches, Doubs ‘Starts Climbing’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs caught eight passes at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The only rookie in franchise history to catch more passes in a game? The legendary Max McGee in 1954. That was 68 years ago. Not only was that before there was a Vince Lombardi Trophy, that’s before Vince Lombardi had arrived in Green Bay.
What the Bears Coordinators Revealed

What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice

It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Downing Tunes Out Doubters

NASHVILLE – Had he been tried by a social media jury at any point over the past three weeks, Todd Downing almost certainly would have been found guilty of crimes against the Tennessee Titans’ offense. One can only imagine the sentence that would have been delivered. The Titans’...
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black

HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns WR Agiye Hall ‘Will Have A Role’ Against West Virginia

Coming into the 2022 season, there was very rarely doubts surrounding the Texas Longhorns' offense, especially with the talent they returned. Headlined by running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, an offense led by those two alone would make anyone happy. Unless you're Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, that is, who still went out and stacked the receiver room via the transfer portal this offseason.
How the Mariners can clinch a postseason trip for the first time since 2001

The out-of-town scoreboard watching is in full swing in Seattle. The magic number is now three — and could drop even lower Thursday. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners, the bearers of the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports, appear to be headed to the playoffs.
