echo-pilot.com
Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
echo-pilot.com
Beneficial rain? Remnants of Ian could help offset Maryland, Pennsylvania dry spell
The local Interstate 81 corridor is looking at a wet weekend, but probably not severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. "If anything, it might be beneficial, given how dry we've been," Connor Belak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday. Still, emergency crews in Washington County,...
WGAL
Help on way from Pennsylvania for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
People from Pennsylvania are getting ready or are already helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has volunteers on standby to go to Florida when it is safe for them to travel. The Red Cross has 18 pre-positioned people, supplies, and blood to help with relief. Dareda Bennett,...
echo-pilot.com
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Western Pennsylvania native now living in Florida shares Hurricane Ian plan with 11 News
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Many western Pennsylvanians have ties to the Florida coast, or have vacationed there before. Among those who recently moved there is Clare Westwood, formerly of Sewickley. Westwood is now living in Bonita Springs, Florida, just north of Naples, which is currently under a mandatory evacuation...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
WGAL
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania
Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
therecord-online.com
Lancaster Farming
975thefanatic.com
