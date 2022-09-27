Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills are looking at potentially bringing back a familiar face and fan favorite at the defensive tackle position. A source tells Syracuse.com that Buffalo recently brought in free agent Justin Zimmer for a workout. Zimmer, 29, was placed on the injured reserve last season due to a knee injury that he suffered in November. The intention of the visit was to see the status of Zimmer’s recovery from the injury.
The question already existed before Thursday night’s NFL game: Should Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa be allowed to play against the Cincinnati Bengals?. It was an extension to another question: Should the former Alabama All-American have been allowed to play in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million. Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Dr. Lawrence M. Saltis knew Larry Csonka's escapades were on a collision course with readers, but he didn't realize an advance copy of “Head On” would arrive at his house a few weeks ago. Pranks, parties, power running and the perfect season. The memories came flooding back to Saltis while others were created by the book. ...
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has vowed to learn from his end-of-game outburst that saw him become a viral video sensation following the team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. A video clip emerged in the aftermath of the defeat which showed Dorsey in the visiting coaches'...
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills showed they aren’t completely invincible this past weekend as the Miami Dolphins upset the Bills 21-19. The defeat marked the first loss for Buffalo this season, and the offense struggled to get going against a stingy Miami defense. Our experts checked out the playoff odds surrounding Buffalo after their first loss and have a longshot Super Bowl prediction involving the Bills.
The Bills let one slip away in Week 3, and Ken Dorsey couldn’t contain his frustration about Buffalo’s first loss of the 2022 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins outlasted Josh Allen and company, 21-19, this past Sunday in a divisional matchup that saw a slew of players look completely and utterly spent after the final whistle sounded at Hard Rock Stadium. Effectively the only member of the Bills who showcased any energy when the clock was showing zeroes was Dorsey, who went berserk in the coach’s box after Buffalo’s offense wasn’t able to get into field goal range late in the fourth quarter.
It was a tough one on the field for the Buffalo Bills. And then it was a tough one in the parking lot for at least a handful of Bills fans. The OnlyInDade Twitter account has the video, which appears to have been captured by a fan in a nearby car. No way to tell what started this fight, but it did not go well for the couple of Bills fans who attempted to take on a huge group of Dolphins fans. It got ugly. I'm sure everyone involved now recognizes that emotions are running high after a game like that and it's best just to head to the car and get on the road. No need to exchange words with any fans of the opposing team you might run across along the way.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills dropped their first game of the season last week against the Miami Dolphins, and they will continue their road contests with a trip to Baltimore. Our experts already made a prediction for the matchup in this article, but they also reviewed the most recent injury report to help them make a pick on the point spread.
