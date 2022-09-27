New online platform allows people to leave lasting legacy

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A ribbon cutting took place at the Topeka Zoo on Monday, but it wasn’t for a new animal.

Instead, a new, free online platform that will allow people to share long lasting memories of themselves and family members was being celebrated. It’s called Lasting Legacy Online.

In memory of the late Chief Justice, Kay McFarland, this new service will allow you to answer a 75 questionnaire guide to better enhance your story, add pictures, recipes, anything that you want to pass on that you believe is significant to others.

“It’s a way that we’re hoping to promote Kay’s story, and really our investment is here in Topeka and the people of Topeka,” Communication Specialist for Lasting Legacy Online, Shawn Wesner said. “And we’re just looking for a way for individuals to tell their life story for future generations.”

If you would like to leave your legacy, or someone else’s, you can do so by clicking here.

