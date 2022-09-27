ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Candidate Profile: Furnee running for North Yuba Water District board

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FCbG_0iBQh86K00

Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Appeal-Democrat will be running a series of candidate profiles that will allow each person running for a significant contested office in the Yuba-Sutter area the chance to either introduce themselves to the voting public or remind those who they are and where they stand.

The Appeal-Democrat sent five simple questions to candidates. Each candidate who is running has been given the opportunity to respond. Profiles will run in the Appeal in the order in which they are received.

The following are answers provided by Marie “Marieke” Furnee, who is running for the North Yuba Water District Division 4 seat. Furnee is facing off against Gary Hawthorne.

Q: What can North Yuba Water District do to ensure everyone has access to water, including during wildfires?

A: Run water through the ditches and repair/maintain the existing infrastructure. Install and fill several big storage tanks at strategic corners and get the fire hydrant system on a separate line so they can run on the high pressure of the raw water system. We don’t need chlorinated drinking water to put out fires.

Q: Do you support the piping of the Forbestown Ditch (please explain your answer)?

A: No. Certainly not in the current plans. The ditch can be repaired and strengthened in many ways.

Yuba Water Agency offered to measure exactly where the leaks are and how big. Then design a mixed engineering solution: clean and dig out the ditch, put gunite where it is needed and pipe only the sections that really need it.

The goal must be to expand the water deliveries, not restrict them with a design that is small minded. All areas of California are expected to grow in the coming decades and Yuba County is no exception. We must plan for the future.

Q: Do you think North Yuba Water District should be selling water to other water districts (please explain your answer)?

A: Not out of the service area. The sale of drinking water to Yuba City is a traditional sale, it is grandfathered into the permits.

Selling water to irrigation districts in the Central Valley is a bad idea. It puts our permits at risk. We originally got the permits for the water development of Yuba County, not Fresno.

I am for putting all of our water to work for Yuba County communities. I certainly don’t support new water sales when the district is currently refusing to deliver irrigation water to its customers, delivering a full irrigation season only twice in the past decade. That is an unacceptable record.

Q: Is there anything North Yuba Water District can do to improve the wellbeing of farmers and irrigation users within the district?

A: Yes! Deliver a full irrigation season annually! Green, irrigated pastures don’t burn! Those of us who have lived through the fires in the Yuba Foothills understand the value of access to water during fire season.

When we are able to irrigate our properties, we are able to provide feed for livestock and water our gardens. We must resume deliveries and improve/maintain the irrigation and domestic systems. The domestic customers in portions of the district experience a foul smell from their tap water. We must improve the domestic infrastructure for all NYWD customers.

Q: Why should voters choose you for the North Yuba Water District board?

A: I stand for the farmers and small communities in the Foothills. I will fight to get reliable deliveries of much needed water and improve the system so it can serve the common good – including fire protection/prevention.

The current directors did nothing of the sort in the last 10 years, I do not expect them to change.

The board needs to be changed. We need fresh people that can work with each other and work in partnership with South Feather and the Yuba Water Agency.

The current board lost the trust of the community.

I intend to truly be part of delivering on the old promise to make these communities green, healthy and more fire safe.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Water Pressure#Water Systems#Election Local#Raw Water#Yuba Water Agency
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Post Register

Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California Highway Patrol officers to get their biggest raise in almost 20 years

California Highway Patrol officers will receive a 6.2% raise this year — more than twice the general salary increase paid to any other group of state workers — under the unique terms of their union contract. The state Human Resources Department recently posted to its website the annual...
rosevilletoday.com

Westbrook Elementary in Roseville construction progress photos

Scheduled to welcome students for 2023-2024 academic year. Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) broke ground at Westbrook Elementary this year and construction is progressing. The ceremony was held in March at 4510 Solaire Drive in Roseville. Attendees included members from the RCSD Board of Trustees, District leadership, development and construction teams and officials from the City of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
147
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy