ABC 15 News
Viewers voice frustration over US 60 road conditions
MESA, AZ — Nearly 150 drivers filed claims against the state back in November 2021. ABC15 extensively covered the construction project that caused damage to East Valley vehicles on the US 60. At the time, road maintenance and pavement work were not properly completed and it left plenty of rock and debris on the roadway after the freeway reopened.
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This Weekend
ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown. If you plan to drive south out of downtown Phoenix on I-10 or come into Phoenix a major section of I-10 will be shut down in both lanes. From the US-60 intersection with I-10 to Loop 202 in the Southeast Valley will be closed at different times and with numerous on and off ramps closed. This will start on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 PM, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT).
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
KTAR.com
Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test
PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
azdot.gov
I-17 Improvement Project north of Anthem officially begins construction the week of Sept. 26
PHOENIX – The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. Drivers will start to see changes to this 23-mile corridor as the work zone is established and construction begins. The $446...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has approved Vision Zero for pedestrian safety. Here's how it's working in other cities
The Phoenix City Council earlier this month unanimously approved adopting a Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan; the vote also came with $10 million a year to implement it. This came after the council voted against implementing Vision Zero in 2019. Phoenix has a problem with traffic safety and pedestrian...
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
KTAR.com
Missing hiker found dead at Spur Cross Ranch in Cave Creek
PHOENIX – A Valley woman who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area on Wednesday morning, authorities said. A volunteer searcher found the body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, off trail in the popular Cave Creek hiking destination around 8 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
fox10phoenix.com
Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt
SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
fox10phoenix.com
Trash day changes for residents in Phoenix
Starting Oct. 3, residents in Phoenix will have to adjust to a new trash collection schedule. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more on the changes that are being made.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
KTAR.com
Abrazo Health to begin first phase of Buckeye medical building
PHOENIX — Abrazo Health released a rendering of its first phase of development that’ll bring its sixth major medical campus to the Valley. The first phase of the development sitting on the 27-acre site is set to include medical offices, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital. Construction...
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Water Crisis Continues in Scottsdale, but Perhaps there are Silver Linings
We all know that we have water issues looming not just in Scottsdale but also in all of Arizona. It is a topic that has deservedly gotten a lot of attention from us here at the Arizona Progress Gazette. But what if I told you that it’s not all doom and gloom?
fox10phoenix.com
SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
KTAR.com
12 residents displaced after fire at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX – A dozen people were displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Crews responded to a three-story complex near Bethany Home Road and Interstate 17 around 11 a.m. after a resident called 911, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. The caller...
