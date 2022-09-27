ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Viewers voice frustration over US 60 road conditions

MESA, AZ — Nearly 150 drivers filed claims against the state back in November 2021. ABC15 extensively covered the construction project that caused damage to East Valley vehicles on the US 60. At the time, road maintenance and pavement work were not properly completed and it left plenty of rock and debris on the roadway after the freeway reopened.
MESA, AZ
Mark Hake

Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This Weekend

ADOT - Sept 30 I-10 Shutdown. If you plan to drive south out of downtown Phoenix on I-10 or come into Phoenix a major section of I-10 will be shut down in both lanes. From the US-60 intersection with I-10 to Loop 202 in the Southeast Valley will be closed at different times and with numerous on and off ramps closed. This will start on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 PM, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT).
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Work to begin Monday night on I-17 improvement project north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to begin Monday night on a long-planned freeway improvement project north of Phoenix, transportation officials said. Construction to widen Interstate 17 from Anthem to Black Canyon City and add “flex” lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point is expected to take three years at a cost of $446 million, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
fox10phoenix.com

Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test

PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Sr 88#Gravel#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#State Route 88#Adot
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing hiker found dead at Spur Cross Ranch in Cave Creek

PHOENIX – A Valley woman who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area on Wednesday morning, authorities said. A volunteer searcher found the body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, off trail in the popular Cave Creek hiking destination around 8 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road

A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt

SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Abrazo Health to begin first phase of Buckeye medical building

PHOENIX — Abrazo Health released a rendering of its first phase of development that’ll bring its sixth major medical campus to the Valley. The first phase of the development sitting on the 27-acre site is set to include medical offices, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital. Construction...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

12 residents displaced after fire at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX – A dozen people were displaced after an apartment fire in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Crews responded to a three-story complex near Bethany Home Road and Interstate 17 around 11 a.m. after a resident called 911, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. The caller...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy