Members of the Bellevue Fire Department will educate local youngsters, as well as the general public, with a series of events next week in an effort to prevent fires. As part of Fire Prevention Week, elementary students from Bellevue and St. Joseph schools will learn fire safety procedures and how to escape a burning building this Friday, courtesy of the Carroll County Fire Safety House from Illinois.

BELLEVUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO