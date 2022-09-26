Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bellevueheraldleader.com
bellevueheraldleader.com
bellevueheraldleader.com
ELEMENTARY AG DAY IN BELLEVUE
Annual Elementary Ag Day event held last week. Several learning stations, including livestock, farm equipment and games, like ‘Ag Jeapardy’ were all part of the experience.
bellevueheraldleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bellevueheraldleader.com
Fire Prevention Week
Members of the Bellevue Fire Department will educate local youngsters, as well as the general public, with a series of events next week in an effort to prevent fires. As part of Fire Prevention Week, elementary students from Bellevue and St. Joseph schools will learn fire safety procedures and how to escape a burning building this Friday, courtesy of the Carroll County Fire Safety House from Illinois.
bellevueheraldleader.com
BHS 50TH CLASS REUNION
THE BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 visited Bellevue High School on September 10, 2022 as part of its 50th Class Reunion.
Comments / 0