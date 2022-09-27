Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Hurricane Ian: How you can help
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are ways you can help those left devastated when Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida. Gray Television, KPLC’s parent company, is partnering with The Salvation Army. 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) Text STORM to 51555. DONATE TO UNITED WAY. Monetary donations can be sent via...
KPLC TV
Hurricane prep for your pets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Although Southwest Louisiana hasn’t been hit by a hurricane since Luara and Delta, residents know they need to stay prepared this time of year, and part of that is ensuring you have a plan for your pets. One local resident, Richard Rhoden, explained just...
KPLC TV
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A long stretch of cooler drier weather ahead as Ian moves closer to the SW Florida coastline
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler and drier weather continues over the next several days with very low humidity allowing nighttime lows to drop into the 50s for the next several mornings. This as Hurricane Ian inches closer to a landfall across the Southwest Florida coastline Wednesday late afternoon as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
LDWF reminds hunters of safety precautions for handling wild game
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters of some safety tips for handling and preparing harvested wildlife as this year’s hunting season gets underway. First and foremost, hunters should be aware of the highly pathogenic bird flu. While the virus has...
KPLC TV
Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel. “So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm...
KPLC TV
State Fire Marshal makes open burning safety plea following red flag warning, open burning-related death
The following has been provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office:. State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis is making a plea to all Louisianans to be aware of the high fire danger conditions across the state this week. The U.S. National Weather Service Office out of New Orleans has issued...
KPLC TV
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs. Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are...
KPLC TV
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA introduces 2022 ambassadors
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation has impacted nearly every purchase we make, and now, it’s also likely raising the price of your adult beverages. Whether it’s an IPA, wheat ale, or stout, consumers’ favorite beers could cost more due to inflation and, more specifically, the war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0