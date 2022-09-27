ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: How you can help

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are ways you can help those left devastated when Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida. Gray Television, KPLC’s parent company, is partnering with The Salvation Army. 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) Text STORM to 51555. DONATE TO UNITED WAY. Monetary donations can be sent via...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hurricane prep for your pets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Although Southwest Louisiana hasn’t been hit by a hurricane since Luara and Delta, residents know they need to stay prepared this time of year, and part of that is ensuring you have a plan for your pets. One local resident, Richard Rhoden, explained just...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LDWF reminds hunters of safety precautions for handling wild game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters of some safety tips for handling and preparing harvested wildlife as this year’s hunting season gets underway. First and foremost, hunters should be aware of the highly pathogenic bird flu. While the virus has...
Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel. “So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs. Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are...
ORLANDO, FL
How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation has impacted nearly every purchase we make, and now, it’s also likely raising the price of your adult beverages. Whether it’s an IPA, wheat ale, or stout, consumers’ favorite beers could cost more due to inflation and, more specifically, the war in Ukraine.
