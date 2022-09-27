ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

cbs12.com

Flood-prone areas in Martin County brace for impact by Ian

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials are preparing for the biggest threat as Hurricane Ian approaches. They’re pulling out at all the stops as they brace for significant flooding. High-water vehicles from the sheriff’s office can help in the event of evacuations and flood control pumps...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: Shelters open in Okeechobee and Indian River counties

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee and Indian River counties are opening emergency shelters due to Hurricane Ian. Two emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday morning. Department of Health (special needs): 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave. South Elementary School (pet friendly): 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave. Indian River County. Three shelters will...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter resumes waste collection services

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Salvation Army sending mobile kitchen to help hurricane victims

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian appears to be headed for Florida's west coast. Some people from our area are heading there to help storm victims and first responders. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Capt. Nathan Jones of The Salvation Army of Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Hobe Sound claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Hobe Sound has claimed the $1 million prize in the "500x The Cash" scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. Michael Zoratti, 59, received his winnings in a one-time payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie at Southeast...
HOBE SOUND, FL

