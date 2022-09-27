Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Okeechobee impacted by Ian: Property damage, power outages observed across county
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Many people in Okeechobee County have also felt the power of Hurricane Ian, with numerous residents seeing their property damaged and have lost power. CBS12 News crews observed shingles on lawns, lines down and even roofs blown off. Brad Jones has lived in Okeechobee...
cbs12.com
Flood-prone areas in Martin County brace for impact by Ian
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials are preparing for the biggest threat as Hurricane Ian approaches. They’re pulling out at all the stops as they brace for significant flooding. High-water vehicles from the sheriff’s office can help in the event of evacuations and flood control pumps...
cbs12.com
More than half of FPL's Okeechobee County customers without power
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Most of South Florida was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but there were significant numbers of people left without electricity in our area. Thursday morning, more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. These are...
cbs12.com
Tracking Ian: Shelters open in Okeechobee and Indian River counties
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee and Indian River counties are opening emergency shelters due to Hurricane Ian. Two emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday morning. Department of Health (special needs): 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave. South Elementary School (pet friendly): 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave. Indian River County. Three shelters will...
cbs12.com
Jupiter resumes waste collection services
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Jupiter announced Waste Management will resume collection services Thursday, September 29. Services will be delayed until after sunrise, and may be impacted by road closures and weather conditions. Residents looking for more information can find it on the towns website or through...
cbs12.com
"As long as I'm alive:" West coast Floridians seek shelter in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — "Why worry? What’s going to happen is going to happen, ya know? " said Port Charlotte resident Carl Stratmann. Originally from Baltimore, Stratmann came down south to Florida's west coast to pick up his RV and haul it out of Hurricane Ian's way. He drove to Okeechobee County.
cbs12.com
Hurricane warning issued for Okeechobee County, Ian a Category 3
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — TRACKING HURRICANE IAN. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds is on approach to Florida. It is moving north at 10 mph, and triggered a hurricane warning for Okeechobee County. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Indian River,...
cbs12.com
Storm Saviors: Good Samaritans in Okeechobee helping those who can't prepare for Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — In Okeechobee, many people are paying attention to the lake levels and grabbing sandbags to protect property. In a time like this, it’s fair that most people would focus solely on the well-being of their own family but one couple is helping those who aren’t able to help themselves.
cbs12.com
Salvation Army sending mobile kitchen to help hurricane victims
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian appears to be headed for Florida's west coast. Some people from our area are heading there to help storm victims and first responders. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Capt. Nathan Jones of The Salvation Army of Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties.
