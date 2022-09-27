ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Biden's Education Department just decided 5 million student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief

Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. About 5 million borrowers have their FFEL loans privately held, and the lenders could sue over relief. Borrowers who...
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Biden slashes back student loan relief plan after Republican lawsuits

The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education (ED) on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000...
Six Republican-led states sue to halt Biden’s bid to forgive student loans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Six Republican-led states on Thursday filed a challenge to the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation program in federal court in Missouri on Thursday. In the lawsuit, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina asked the court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. Prompt...
