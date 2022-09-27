Read full article on original website
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Parents who took on student debt for their kids should receive more benefits from Biden's debt cancellation plans, 8 Democratic senators say
Parents who took on PLUS student loans for their kids are eligible for up to $10,000 from Biden's loan forgiveness. But 8 Democratic lawmakers want Biden to offer the full $20,000 relief to parents whose kids are also Pell recipients. PLUS loans are restrictive and can keep borrowers in repayment...
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Biden's Education Department just decided 5 million student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief
Student loan relief is rolling out soon for borrowers, as guidance on cancelation comes in. The Education Department has decided that privately held Federal Family Education Loans are ineligible for relief. About 5 million borrowers have their FFEL loans privately held, and the lenders could sue over relief. Borrowers who...
New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power.
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It’s one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden’s plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the […] The post Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
A conservative group is suing to block Biden's student debt forgiveness, but it faces legal hurdles
Legal experts point out the challenges a conservative organization faces in the first major lawsuit against Biden's student loan relief.
What the first legal challenge to derail Biden's student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers
A conservative legal group brought the first challenge to President Joe Biden's sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of people. Here's what it means for borrowers. A lawyer working for a conservative legal group this week brought the first legal challenge to President Joe...
Biden's student loan relief plan will cost $400 billion. Republicans call it 'unsustainable' and Democrats say it will give 'Americans more breathing room.'
The price tag for President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is about half of this year's national defense budget.
Biden administration changes student loan guidance, as Republican-led states file lawsuit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration changed its guidance on who qualifies for federal student loan forgiveness on Thursday, as seven Republican-led states filed a challenge to its student debt cancellation program. President Joe Biden said in August that the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of...
Biden slashes back student loan relief plan after Republican lawsuits
The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education (ED) on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000...
Six Republican-led states sue to halt Biden’s bid to forgive student loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Six Republican-led states on Thursday filed a challenge to the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation program in federal court in Missouri on Thursday. In the lawsuit, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina asked the court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. Prompt...
