A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%
Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
CNBC
Homebuyers are backing out of deals at record-high rates in these 10 U.S. cities
Amid rising mortgage costs, the number of homebuyers backing out of contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months — especially in cities that were real estate hotspots through 2021, new data finds. In August, roughly 15.2% of home purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through, after...
Market bull Ed Yardeni rings the alarm on further Fed rate hikes, warning they could tank asset prices and drag the US economy into a deep recession
The veteran economist argued the Fed is being too aggressive in its fight against inflation, as price increases are slowing.
marketplace.org
Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation
Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said Monday the work-from-home shift brought on by the pandemic may account for more than half of overall home price increases in the United States. That goes for rents too. According to surveys, 30% of work was still being done at...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
Motley Fool
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
Motley Fool
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Mohamed El-Erian warns the Fed has lost most of its credibility - and says markets are pricing in more 'collateral damage'
Sell-offs after the Fed's recent rate hike shows it has lost credibility, Mohamed El-Erian warned. That increases the risk of economic pain as tightening continues, according to the economist. Markets expect the Fed to "cause more collateral damage" to try to meet its inflation target, he said. The Federal Reserve...
CNBC
Savings rates climb to levels not seen since 2009. Here's how to get the best return on your money
As interest rates rise, some savings accounts are already paying 3% interest. "We're at levels we haven't seen since 2009," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. Experts say now is the best time to make sure you're getting the best return on your cash. Here's how to get...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks
Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
The average adult will be worth $100,000 in two years. But the reality isn’t as great as it sounds
$100,000 is no small sum. After all, it’s the cost of cloning two pet dogs like Barbara Streisand once did and the projected price of a ticket to space in 10 years. It’s also the projected net worth of the average adult in 2024. So finds a new...
Motley Fool
Bank of America Always Expected a Big Year From Its Loan Business. Now, It Might Be Even Better
Rising interest rates increase the yields on many loans and securities at banks. Bank of America likely has not been expecting the federal funds rate to rise so aggressively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
insideevs.com
Tesla Asking All Workers To Help With End-Of-Quarter Delivery Push
It's no secret that the last month of each quarter is a very busy one at Tesla, and Q3 2022 makes no exception. Last week, a photo posted on social media by a Fremont Factory employee revealed the extent of the end-quarter push at Tesla's main US plant. More specifically, it showed a packed employee parking lot at 4 o'clock in the morning.
50% of Companies Expect Layoffs. Here's What Workers Should Do to Prepare
It's a scary situation -- but one you can plan for. Many economists fear a recession is looming. That could lead to widespread layoffs, which workers should protect themselves from by taking a few key steps. Start boosting your emergency fund and job skills, and maybe look into getting a...
