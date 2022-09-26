Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
41nbc.com
Jones County College and Career Academy encouraging trade jobs
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Jones County College and Career Academy is working with local industry partners to offer new opportunities to students. Several industry leaders, colleges, and career academies in Middle Georgia, visited the Jones County College and Career Academy for the 15th annual Education and Business Summit hosted by the office of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. They spoke about the importance of getting students involved in trade-oriented jobs.
41nbc.com
Piedmont Macon holds Suicide Symposium for Suicide Prevention month
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— September is National Suicide Prevention Month. That’s why Piedmont Macon took time to shine light on the signs of suicide in a symposium on Thursday. They brought together Doctors and local organizations who deal with people thinking about suicide. Several others shared their stories. Doctors with...
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
Supporters of Judge Hatchett want Gov. Kemp to suspend sheriff charged with groping her
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Judge Glenda Hatchett, otherwise known as TV’s Judge Hatchett, are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the sheriff who is charged in connection with her sexual battery case. The governor’s office told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Gov. Kemp cannot take...
lakeoconeebreeze.net
CGTC student becomes 1st Dual Achievement Program completer in the state
Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
41nbc.com
Visit Macon offers resources for evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, storm evacuees are coming to Middle Georgia for safety and shelter. Visit Macon is one of many organizations offering resources for evacuees including finding lodging and things to do. Aaron Buzza, the CEO of Visit Macon, wants to make sure...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
41nbc.com
LIST: Middle Georgia Schools make alternate plans in response to Hurricane Ian; Virtual learning, Football games, ect.
Middle Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many school systems are taking action in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Middle Georgia region later this week– here’s what you need to know. WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Students in the Washington county school district will learn from home...
'Good people take care of people': Dublin plans to welcome Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is getting ready to welcome some new faces. Millions in Florida already evacuated, and now folks in Coastal Georgia have to decide when and where to go as Hurricane Ian continues inward. Located right off I-16, you'll find the City of Dublin.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
41nbc.com
Non-Profit organization educates others about heart health
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— September 29 is known as ‘World Heart Day.’ That’s why non-profit organization, ‘Chip’n Away at Heart Disease,’ is educating the community about the day. Throughout the month of September, the organization set up at different places to hand out information...
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
multihousingnews.com
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
wgxa.tv
6-year-old shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder
MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
