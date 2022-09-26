ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Jones County College and Career Academy encouraging trade jobs

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Jones County College and Career Academy is working with local industry partners to offer new opportunities to students. Several industry leaders, colleges, and career academies in Middle Georgia, visited the Jones County College and Career Academy for the 15th annual Education and Business Summit hosted by the office of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. They spoke about the importance of getting students involved in trade-oriented jobs.
JONES COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
41nbc.com

Piedmont Macon holds Suicide Symposium for Suicide Prevention month

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— September is National Suicide Prevention Month. That’s why Piedmont Macon took time to shine light on the signs of suicide in a symposium on Thursday. They brought together Doctors and local organizations who deal with people thinking about suicide. Several others shared their stories. Doctors with...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

CGTC student becomes 1st Dual Achievement Program completer in the state

Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Literacy Alliance#Mla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
41nbc.com

Non-Profit organization educates others about heart health

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— September 29 is known as ‘World Heart Day.’ That’s why non-profit organization, ‘Chip’n Away at Heart Disease,’ is educating the community about the day. Throughout the month of September, the organization set up at different places to hand out information...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

6-year-old shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy