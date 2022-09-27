ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Dell, WA

kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Vancouver police investigate a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is trying to identify the person caught on surveillance camera who shot through a McDonald's drive-thru window early Thursday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, a white colored vehicle with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald's drive-thru window on...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed in Fairview; suspect arrested

FAIRVIEW, Ore — A man was shot and killed at a house in Fairview Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported. Hours later, deputies arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits, when he tried to re-enter the home where the shooting happened. Tibbits was booked into the Multnomah...
FAIRVIEW, OR

