KEVN
Preparation for the 57th annual buffalo roundup under way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department gets a new truck!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new fire truck was delivered to RCFD Station 6 back in August. On Thursday, September 29, a ceremony and blessing were done, welcoming Truck 6 to the station. After the blessing by the Fire Chaplin, there was the traditional push-in ceremony. The push-in ceremony...
KEVN
Later hours at Club for Boys helps teens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the Club for Boys opened its doors in 1963, its mission has been to try and keep kids busy after school, and a program that developed throughout that time was Older Boys After Hours, a program centered around teenagers. The program, held every Friday,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
gowatertown.net
October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced
PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend
The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
KEVN
A sport commission could help increase tourism to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is one of the many hubs of outdoor tourism in the Black Hills, but when it comes to sports it seems there is room for improvement. Visit Rapid City is working to change that by bringing a sports commission to the area. The...
KEVN
October sobriety checkpoints scheduled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In South Dakota, there are 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties scheduled during October. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, October checkpoints are scheduled for Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Day, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Stanley counties.
KELOLAND TV
Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
2 men arrested in drug bust worth $150,000 in South Dakota
Two men from California are behind bars in South Dakota following a drug bust in Brookings involving more than 30 pounds of meth and fentanyl.
slhn.org
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
News Channel Nebraska
Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
KEVN
South Dakota to receive almost $5,000,000 for safer and healthier learning environments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded states nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to help schools provide students with safe and supportive learning environments that are critical for their success. According to a press release from the U.S. Department...
cowboystatedaily.com
Not A Bad Outing For First Hunt: 12-Year-Old Wyoming Girl Bags Impressive Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If there’s one thing John Eckman wants his 12-year-old stepdaughter Addison Coscarelli to understand about hunting, it’s the importance of ethics. “We’re animal lovers, we don’t want to see anything suffer,” Eckman, who lives in Greybull, told Cowboy State...
KEVN
New U.S. citizen dreams of being a patrol officer with PCSO
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Rapid City Tuesday, and one of those immigrants is one step closer to having his dreams fulfilled. 23-year-old Branden Spence from Australia has been with the Pennington...
