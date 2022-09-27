Tom Brady also shared on Twitter that he'll be donating to the Florida Disaster Fund Tom Brady is stepping up amid Florida's darkest hour as he heads home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced Thursday that he's donating to the Florida Disaster Fund as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State from Hurricane Ian. "Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he...

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO