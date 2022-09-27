Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Tampa Bay mayor vows to make Chiefs play at Bucs, rain or shine
Hurricane Ian is threatening events in the southeast part of the country, but Tampa Bay’s mayor is firm on keeping the game in town. Sporting events in the southeastern region of the United States are facing cancellation, relocation, or, at the very least, lots of inclement weather thanks to Hurricane Ian. The marquee Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of them.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
Look: Tom Brady Praying For City Of Tampa Bay This Week
Hurricane Ian, which is currently a Category 3 storm, is growing in strength as it prepares to make landfall on Florida's west coast in the coming days. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling down to Miami to avoid the storm and prepare for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers will host Chiefs at home on Sunday Night Football despite Hurricane Ian damage to Florida
Hurricane Ian (now downgraded to a tropical storm_ has caused incredible damage over the past few days, including in Florida after its landfall there Wednesday. More than 2.6 million people across the state were still without power as of early Thursday afternoon, with six confirmed deaths and huge amounts of property damage.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners to make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa after NFL backed off contingency plan to move Week 4 matchup to Minneapolis amid fallout from deadly Hurricane Ian
The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by keeping Sunday night's Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice in Miami and talk about Hurricane Ian impact; Minneapolis selected as contingency site for Sunday's game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers practiced for the first time in Miami on Wednesday having relocated to south Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs to remain in Tampa after Hurricane Ian
Sunday Night Football won't be on the move this week. The Kansas City Chiefs versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night will be played as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, the Bucs announced Thursday. The NFL had set U.S. Bank Stadium, home...
Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady also shared on Twitter that he'll be donating to the Florida Disaster Fund Tom Brady is stepping up amid Florida's darkest hour as he heads home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced Thursday that he's donating to the Florida Disaster Fund as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State from Hurricane Ian. "Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he...
Comments / 0