Saint Paul, MN

The sound of reason
2d ago

So now when these KIDS steal these cars and smash into our cars and our insurance policy goes up for the next how many years, can we sue them and THEIR PARENTS FOR PAYMENT?!?!!!! Just asking for a friend!!!!

CBS Minnesota

Driver of stolen van hits squad car, crashes into pond after leading police on chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver in an allegedly stolen van hit another driver and a squad car before crashing into a pond after leading police on a miles-long chase Wednesday afternoon.Dakota County 911 received multiple calls around 12:40 p.m. reporting someone in a white van driving recklessly. Callers said the driver was going over curbs, speeding, and forcing vehicles off the roadway in Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.The van was located in the area of Barnes and 80th Street by officers from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled,...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Richfield football game shooting: Search warrant reveals new details

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game last week that left two people injured, including someone the suspect had an altercation with at a Chipotle a few weeks before the shooting. That's according to...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 teens found injured after north Mpls. shooting, damaged stolen vehicle recovered

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say two teenagers were found injured after a reported shooting overnight on the city's north side.According to police, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated shots were fired near the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North. RELATED: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. PaulTwo teens with non-life threatening injuries were located inside a nearby home. A damaged SUV was also located outside the home. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen, police said. The teenagers were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center. The police investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman found dead inside Minneapolis home, death ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a women's death as a homicide after she was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a 37-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they determined the woman's death was "possibly suspicious," but after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled she died from multiple sharp force injuries, police said they're ruling the death a homicide. The woman was later identified as LaTiffany Altanette Lessley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man and dog injured in east St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a shooting on St. Paul's east side Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital and a family dog to the veterinarian.It happened at about 12:45 p.m. on White Bear Avenue in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood. Officers took a man into custody without incident. It's not clear how the man who was shot is doing now, but police say the dog is expected to survive.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County

PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI

