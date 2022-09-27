Milk Jar Cookies Expanding to New Location in Encino

Wilshire’s gourmet cookie shop Milk Jar Cookies is opening a new location in Encino , at 17237 Ventura Blvd .

The company’s second location will move into the former home of Verizon Wireless in November 2022 , according to a recent Craiglist ad. This is a massive accomplishment for founder Courtney Cowan , who opened her first brick-and-mortar location in the spring of 2013 and sold out of cookies in a matter of hours. The demand for these delicious cookies has continued to grow, and the company ships regularly to all 50 states. Now she is getting ready to expand her sweets again with this brand new store in Encino.

What sets Milk Jar Cookies apart from other cookie shops is that they bake homemade cookies and pair them with locally-sourced milk, ice cream, and coffee. The business will also offer various other items and perks, such as cookie cakes, bake books, and a cookie of the month club. The original location at 5466 Wilshire Boulevard features a bright and welcoming interior that will likely be recreated at the new site.

“Our cookies are homemade daily and baked in small batches from morning til night, so you can be assured something will always be fresh out of the oven when you visit,” according to the company’s website. “Drop by, grab a warm cookie and a jar of cold milk; it’s our happy place, and we hope it becomes yours too.”

Photo: Official

