Milk Jar Cookies Expanding to New Location in Encino

By Joey Reams
 3 days ago

Wilshire’s gourmet cookie shop Milk Jar Cookies is opening a new location in Encino , at 17237 Ventura Blvd .

The company’s second location will move into the former home of Verizon Wireless in November 2022 , according to a recent Craiglist ad. This is a massive accomplishment for founder Courtney Cowan , who opened her first brick-and-mortar location in the spring of 2013 and sold out of cookies in a matter of hours. The demand for these delicious cookies has continued to grow, and the company ships regularly to all 50 states. Now she is getting ready to expand her sweets again with this brand new store in Encino.

What sets Milk Jar Cookies apart from other cookie shops is that they bake homemade cookies and pair them with locally-sourced milk, ice cream, and coffee. The business will also offer various other items and perks, such as cookie cakes, bake books, and a cookie of the month club. The original location at 5466 Wilshire Boulevard features a bright and welcoming interior that will likely be recreated at the new site.

“Our cookies are homemade daily and baked in small batches from morning til night, so you can be assured something will always be fresh out of the oven when you visit,” according to the company’s website. “Drop by, grab a warm cookie and a jar of cold milk; it’s our happy place, and we hope it becomes yours too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rd7b3_0iBQdpxU00
Photo: Official


WEHOville.com

Tanning salon on Santa Monica Blvd. catches fire

The roof of a tanning salon on the corner of Laurel Ave. and Santa Monica Blvd. reportedly collapsed after a fire broke out inside early this morning. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters along with sheriff’s deputies and EMS were on the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were...
SANTA MONICA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opens Newest Store In Long Beach

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery. retailer, has officially opened its newest location today on Willow Street in Long Beach. The store has helped create up to 33 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name. brands, and high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers...
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Renovations at Historic Brunswick Court Building in Pasadena to be Completed in November

PASADENA, Calif. — After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.
