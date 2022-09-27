Springfield, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Springfield.
The Roman Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal O'Hara High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Roman Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal O'Hara High School on September 27, 2022, 14:20:00.
