Springfield, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Springfield.

The Roman Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal O'Hara High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.

Roman Catholic High School
Cardinal O'Hara High School
September 27, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Roman Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal O'Hara High School on September 27, 2022, 14:20:00.

Roman Catholic High School
Cardinal O'Hara High School
September 27, 2022
14:20:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Royersford, September 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Phoenixville Area High School soccer team will have a game with Pope John Paul II High School on September 30, 2022, 12:45:00.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023

Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage

A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”

Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors

Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
