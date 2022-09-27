Sinema draws reactions for speech at McConnell center in Kentucky

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has spent her first term setting out a path that at time has riled national party leaders as well as those in the state who backed her initial run after time spent in the House.

The latest move was speaking at the University of Kentucky at a center named after Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Reaction to the speech that discussed bipartisanship with mixed on coverage.

In its report, the Associated Press played up her bipartisan remarks and her stance of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the Senate to consider any item.

The Hill also talked about her take on bipartisanship, quoting Sinema as saying , “While it is frustrating as a member of the minority in the United States Senate — and equally as frustrating in the majority, because you must have 60 votes to move forward, that frustration represents solely the short-term angst of not getting what you want,” Sinema said. “We shouldn’t get everything we want in the moment because later, upon cooler reflection, you recognize that it has probably gone too far.”

While those two reports hewed to her remarks, over at the Daily Beast the reporting was more about the rift that has opened between Sinema and all Democrats , including Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, who many have been courting to take up a primary challenge against Sinema.

On the business front, MarketWatch led its coverage with McConnell’s praise of Sinema , saying her first term has been he most effective he has ever seen. The Washington Post echoed that reporting, with McConnell saying of Sinema, “She is, today, what we have too few of in the Democratic Party: a genuine moderate and a dealmaker.”