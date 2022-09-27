ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting

By Kaley Green
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19.

One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop the shooter.

Snyder and Carroll were off-duty and working as security at the fair when the shooting occurred that night. One week later, the commission invited the first responders to their morning meeting to be honored.

“It’s one of the favorite things of my job is to be able to give something like this to somebody for work well done and they certainly showed that they deserved it,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “It’s pretty easy just to see that they go above and beyond.”

According to Judge Tanner, Snyder and Carroll were both hospitalized after they sustained gunshot wounds and have since been released. She said an innocent bystander was also injured but recovering well.

“When the time came for them to perform those duties, they passed with flying colors,” she said. “Because they did what they were supposed to do and without any second thoughts. They just did what they had to do, and that was to stop the shooter.”

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said each officer must complete 20 hours of training every year to stay prepared.

“The training never stops for a peace officer or firemen,” Sheriff Thomas said. “And so that training is what gets us through to be able to react to things like that.”

Thomas said those working fair security do not sit down. Instead, they roam and keep an eye out for danger, which is likely why they were able to stop the shooting quickly and minimize injuries.

“That’s what my guys are trained on every day, go in and stop the threat and that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna stop the threat. We’re here to make you and the community safe and whatever it takes, that’s what we have to do.”

Tanner said she wants to people of Potter County to know they have people working to protect them, and their actions at the fair proved that.

“It makes me feel really good to know that these people are working for us and for the community, keeping us safe and it could have been a lot worse,” she added.

Thomas said their actions stopped the threat.

“[It] could have been a lot worse,” said Thomas. “There was a lot of people out there so it could have been worse. They did exactly what they were trained to do, stop the threat.”

According to Thomas, the planning process for fair security continues year-round.

“It’s a constant, fluid discussion that they have all the way up until the fair from the last one,” he said.

Thomas also encourages gun owners to keep their weapons locked up so they cannot be stolen or taken by their children.

He said, “Leave it where it’s not open for your kids to get a hold of and if your kid comes home with some type of a weapon, you need to find out why he has a weapon because, at 17, 18 years old, your kids shouldn’t be having a weapon anyway.”

Comments / 2

