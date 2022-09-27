Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More ways to become an Indiana teacher amid shortage
There are more pathways than ever before for people to teach students in the classroom. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are now 10 licensure pathways for people to earn a teaching license. While this is helping schools in the state fill positions amid a teacher shortage, it...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Mayor gives tour of new city hall building
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — If you live near downtown Mishawaka, you've likely noticed all the construction underway for the new city hall. Mayor Dave Wood says the city was planning on building a new city hall but wasn't quite sure when or where. It wasn't until they got a...
22 WSBT
First Tee Indiana holds fundraiser at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Starting Thursday night and going until Saturday: First Tee Indiana is introducing the inaugural Links at Four Winds Field. The fundraiser takes players all throughout the concourse and stands hitting golf balls into the field and trying to hit targets. At the end of...
22 WSBT
Sub-committee recommends South Bend to implement low barrier homeless shelters
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Finding new ways to address a growing issue throughout our country and our county, South Bend Implementation Group on Homelessness is recommending the city adopt low barrier shelters. They hope this recommendation will help get more people off the street. Traditional shelters welcome everyone,...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka welcomes first Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Saint Joseph County welcomed its second Safe Haven Baby Box today. It's the first one in Mishawaka, located at Fire Station 3 on Douglas Road. The Safe Haven Baby Box offers mothers an anonymous and safe way to surrender their newborn babies. Mishawaka Mayor Dave...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
abc57.com
Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
22 WSBT
LaPorte work release program in jeopardy
La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
2 candidates face off for Kalamazoo County board seat representing part of Portage
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Democrat Abigail Wheeler is facing Republican Charley Coss for the Kalamazoo County’s District No. 4 seat, to represent people in a portion of the city of Portage. The winner of the Nov. 8 election will secure a two-year term on the Kalamazoo County Board of...
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
22 WSBT
University of Notre Dame, Habitat for Humanity join for Mishawaka housing effort
Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the University of Notre Dame in hopes of creating more housing in Mishawaka. They're now holding a series of meetings to get feedback from the public. The first was Thursday at the Mishawaka Public Library. This potentially $3.5 million development would be built...
Michigan officials celebrate completion of US-31
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (D-MI), State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba, and other officials celebrated the completion of US-31 Tuesday. The highway, started in 1972 and stalled in 2004, will connect Napier Avenue and I-94 in Berrien County, officials said. “This project will save Michiganders time and money while keeping them […] The post Michigan officials celebrate completion of US-31 appeared first on Transportation Today.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Leaders pushing Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Elkhart leaders gathered to share resources and spread the word. An Elkhart County superior court judge is sharing trends she's seen in domestic violence cases. The judge says she has seen an increase since the start of the pandemic. While she hasn't quantified...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
abc57.com
Work on John Beers Road begins September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
22 WSBT
South Bend hosts historic preservation conference
A chance to show off South Bend's history. The city is hosting a conference about preserving history. The "Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference" brought in about 250 people from across the state. “They are sharing ideas and getting to visit local landmarks like Studebaker, West Washington Street...
WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
