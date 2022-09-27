ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown.

The Foran High School soccer team will have a game with Mercy High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.

Foran High School
Mercy High School
September 27, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Xavier High School on September 27, 2022, 15:30:00.

Guilford High School
Xavier High School
September 27, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

