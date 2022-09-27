ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

blackchronicle.com

Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street

Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
GRETNA, LA
WAFB

NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Braithwaite man killed in unincorporated Gretna shooting, authorities say

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting at an unincorporated Gretna apartment complex that left one man dead early Thursday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Clarence Harvey, 31, of Braithwaite. Authorities received a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall...
GRETNA, LA
Public Safety
WAFB

Louisiana lends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ian is the first major hurricane of the season to make landfall on the Gulf Coast, and Louisiana emergency officials and volunteers are sending support to Florida residents. “We often find ourselves in the situation where we need that support following a major event,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot inside home in unincorporated Gretna, authorities say

A man was fatally shot overnight inside a home in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: Braithwaite man shot dead inside apartment. The shooting was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard (map). The man had been shot at at least once and died at the scene, they said.
GRETNA, LA
