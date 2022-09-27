Read full article on original website
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
All 4 ‘Voice’ coaches are fighting over this singer
When does “The Voice” 2022 begin? When does the 2022 season of “The Voice” premiere? What time does “The Voice” air? How to watch “The Voice.” When does the new season of “The Voice” start?
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
startattle.com
The Dryes The Voice 2022 Audition “Islands in the Stream” Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Season 22
The Dryes performs “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. The Dryes perform Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. The Dryes The Voice Audition.
musictimes.com
Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello Feuding on the 'Voice?' Here Are All the Details
It looks like Camila Cabello's journey as a new coach at The Voice would not be as easy as she thinks it would be as longstanding coach Blake Shelton is setting up to be her formidable foe on the reality singing competition. County music icon Blake Shelton, who has been...
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Wayne Brady Predicted to Win Mirrorball After Elvis Night Performance
Fans predict Wayne Brady will take home the Mirrorball after his Elvis night performance, plus who improved most after the premiere.
Kelly Clarkson Reflects On The Pressure Of Taking Over Timeslot Previously Held By Ellen And Oprah
On daytime TV, one afternoon timeslot has been the home of some massive hits with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Now, pop superstar and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson is stepping into that slot. Oprah and Ellen have some big shoes to fill, and Clarkson seems like the perfect choice. However, she has been transparent about the pressures of taking over.
‘The Voice’ contestant sings Shawn Mendes while Camila Cabello listens on
Way to make an impression. As a part of his audition, Tanner Howe performed a Shawn Mendes song in the blind audition in “The Voice.” He replicated Mendes’ voice and prompted an immediate response from Camila Cabello. RELATED: Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello shared a sweet...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
One Trisha Yearwood Song Brings Don Henley To Tears Every Time He Hears It
By the very fluid nature of their work, it’s impossible for music artists to engage in their craft without listening to other musicians. Even among the brightest stars, other songs can still stand out to them. For Don Henley, that song was crooned by Trisha Yearwood to great – and tearful – effect.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Cheryl Ladd Reveals Her Surprising Personal Connection to Elvis Presley Ahead of DWTS Elvis Night
Cheryl Ladd and her professional partner Louis van Amstel finished in a tie for 10th place with 21 points out of a possible 40 on the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars and will return to dance again tonight for Elvis week. The couple performed a cha cha cha...
Shania Twain Thought Getting Lyme Disease Would Be the End of Her Singing Career
Shania Twain was diagnosed with Lyme disease in the early 2000s. The disease threatened to end her music career, and Twain thought for sure that her vocal cords would never recover.
Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022
Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)
Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
Popculture
'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel's Adam Levine Opinion Might Be a Bit Contentious
While the internet at large reeled from every allegation against Adam Levine last week, Bethenny Frankel was more or less unfazed. The Real Housewives of New York City star discussed the controversy on her Just B Podcast on Thursday, where she said that she did not think it was very big news. She layered her remarks in her signature sarcasm.
Nashville Security Guard Delivers Phenomenal Cover Of “Tennessee Whiskey” At Ole Red
Can we get this guy a record deal? SHEESH. Kevin, who works security at Blake Shelton’s bar Ole Red in what looks like the Nashville location, recently blew away patrons when he covered “Tennessee Whiskey” for the first time in front of an audience a couple weekends ago.
