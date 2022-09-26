ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
mikefarrellsports.com

Recruiting Round-Up: Five-Star DJ Hicks commits tomorrow

Welcome to the world of recruiting round-up today we will talk about DJ Hicks, and Georgia snags a nice commitment from a Florida blue-chipper. Tyler Williams is 6-foot 3-inches tall, and 200 pounds from Lakeland Florida. The four-star was a big priority for the Dawgs particularly after losing out on Anthony Evans. Miami was a contender in this recruitment but ultimately it has been trending Dawgs for a few months, and Tyler put the thing on ice tonight.
Georgia Football
City
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night

Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
eastcobbnews.com

Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT

Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
11Alive

Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...

