My husband and I purchased several timeshares over the years. (Apparently, I can’t say no.) My husband has now died, and I am 72. Supposedly, one of the benefits of a timeshare is that your children can inherit it. However, our adult son has no interest in inheriting these “vacation opportunities,” nor in being obligated to pay the ongoing maintenance fees. How can I protect him from inheriting the timeshares, which include the burden of paying the annual fees or risking damage to his credit rating for not paying?

ECONOMY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO