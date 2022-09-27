ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millis, MA

Millis, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Millis.

The Westwood High School soccer team will have a game with Millis High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.

Westwood High School
Millis High School
September 27, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Westwood High School soccer team will have a game with Millis High School on September 27, 2022, 14:30:00.

Westwood High School
Millis High School
September 27, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News

Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
WHITMAN, MA
thecomeback.com

High school football team will stop carrying controversial flag

The Saugus High School football team will no longer carry the controversial “Thin Blue Line” flag with them onto the field before games after various individuals said, “the symbol makes them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome.”. The decision came from Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart...
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Millis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
hot969boston.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
WESTFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur

LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
LINCOLN, RI
CBS Boston

Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Varsity Girls Soccer
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, […] The post Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s

WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard.   And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
WINTHROP, MA
WCVB

Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
BLACKSTONE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
NECN

Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
WOBURN, MA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy