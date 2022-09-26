Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Chase Claypool Comeback
There is nothing but empty seats on the Chase Claypool bandwagon, but let's buy a one-week ticket for this Week 4 matchup versus the Jets.
Fans praise Jay Glazer after Fox Sports NFL sportscaster opens up on health battle
JAY GLAZER was flooded with messages of support after opening up on his mental health struggle. The Fox Sports broadcaster bravely spoke on social media about battling his inner demons. And fans were quick to praise the popular NFL reporter for his courage and strength. Glazer, 52, has been a...
