Iowa woman charged with dependant adult abuse of ex-husband
Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account
(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
who13.com
Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
KCCI.com
Man injured, car stolen in overnight shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Des Moines. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Kingman Boulevard. DMPD says a 22-year-old man was shot in his leg. The victim is expected to survive. Police...
who13.com
Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
Melbourne man sentenced to 20 years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
(Des Moines) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 40-year-old Martin Leon Morales, of Melboure, was sentenced on September 23, to 240 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, Leon Morales...
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
Iowa dad accused of punching wife, hitting son with broom after he dropped cat food
ANKENY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched his wife and then hit his son with a broom because the boy spilled cat food. Polk County Jail records show Sean Geary Johnson was booked on charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.
Iowa research facility with apes broken into; Police looking for suspect
Des Moines Police say they've figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him.
KCCI.com
5 people taken to the hospital after crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road. The Des Moines Police Department said that three cars were involved in the accident. Of the five people taken to the hospital, two people have serious...
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Iowa middle schooler expelled for bringing gun to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month. Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session. According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students saw the weapon but no […]
KCCI.com
Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park
ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief to a phone in the 300 block of First Avenue. Donald McChesney, 43, of 500 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order. Officers received...
who13.com
Family from Des Moines experiences Hurricane Ian
OLDSMAR, Florida — When Sarah Gaines and her daughter Harmonee moved to the Florida Gulf Coast seven years ago, they knew it would be a different experience than their previous life in Des Moines. The family has now lived through a scary event they would never experience in Iowa.
