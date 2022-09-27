Read full article on original website
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
Johnson City Press
Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled
The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
Hard Rock Bristol’s Allie Evangelista named to final list for Global Gaming Award
BRISTOL, Va. — Allie Evangelista became the first president of a casino within the commonwealth of Virginia when she landed the position with the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol. Now, she could become the first-ever Virginia casino president to earn a Global Gaming Award. Evangelista made...
Johnson City Press
Doggy Splash reschedule due to possible inclement weather
Due to inclement weather expected this weekend, the Doggie Splash Bash has been rescheduled to Oct. 8, city officials said. The annual Doggie Splash Bash, hosted by Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department, is an event where dogs can run and play with their furry friends in an enclosed area, under the water jets, water cannons and dumping buckets of the Riverview Splash Pad.
Johnson City Press
Abingdon sweeps Randy Smith titles cross country titles
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years. The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games
Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games. That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
Johnson City Press
The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill junior hosting baby supply drive for Ronald McDonald House
Science Hill High School junior Aarushi Raj is spending her time volunteering and gathering resources for causes that are near and dear to her heart. Raj completed her first public supply drive last year when she collected books for school-aged children through the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. After a successful campaign, Raj is refocusing her efforts on something equally important to her.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill controls match with D-B, wins 4-0
KINGSPORT — The outcome of Thursday’s Big 5 Conference girls’ soccer match between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park would ultimately have no bearing on the final regular-season standings. The Lady Hilltoppers (8-0-0, 12-2-1) took care of that when they clinched the regular season crown...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 29
Sept. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of Sept. 28. “Dr. J.H. Robinson died near Doeville last aStunday (sic). He was a Master Mason, and the body was buried with the usual Masonic ceremonies. A large crowd attended the funeral. The doctor’s residence was on Stony creek, in Carter county, but he was in this county on a visit and was taken suddenly ill. He was a prominent physician.”
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Sullivan East volleyball
BLUFF CITY — West Ridge earned a 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 win over Sullivan East in high school volleyball Wednesday. Casey Wampler had a big performance in the winning cause with 12 kills and 12 digs. Faith Wilson totaled 33 assists and Kari Wilson contributed 22 digs.
Johnson City Press
City gives update on water meters, billing
More than 10,000 new water meters in the city of Kingsport are expected to be installed by next year and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, city officials said Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill High School’s Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated Homecoming Parade on Thursday night. For the first time, the parade will feature floats representing each Johnson City school. This will be an opportunity for the community to show some school spirit and support for Science Hill. Floats will make their way around Science Hill’s campus starting at 5:15 on Thursday. Clockwise, from top: Science Hill’s Homecoming Carnival offered plenty of fun and games for students, including bouncy houses, “pie a teacher” booths, “pin the tail on the donkey” stations, snacks and more; students stopped by booths to get their faces painted or to get temporary tattoos applied; and the carnival offered fun for all.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Virginia High at West Ridge volleyball
The West Ridge volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves, who honored seniors Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith, breezed to a sweep of Virginia High in Blountville.
Johnson City Press
Federal transportation safety grants awarded to local agencies
Prosecutors in Northeast Tennessee are slated to receive a sizable portion of federal grants coming to the region for the enforcement and education of state traffic laws. The 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s office in Washington County will receive $168,485.49 for “driving under the influence prosecution.”
Johnson City Press
Beard murder trail goes to jury
ELIZABETHTON — The fate of Paul Beard is now in the hands of a Carter County jury. His trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 4-month-old daughter began with jury selection on Monday afternoon. The state and the defense completed presenting testimony and arguments to...
Johnson City Press
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport communications department looking for public feedback on strategy
The city of Kingsport is conducting a survey on communication strategies to the public and is seeking help. “By using the data collected from this survey, our hope is to have better communication with all residents in the future,” said Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city. “We just want to make sure we’re putting out accurate city information, that’s easily accessible in the most commonly used channels.”
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Johnson City Press
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
Hunger First, a non-profit set up to help the homeless through the Tri-Cities, has opened a new brick-and-mortar building in the area of Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the non-profit organization to conduct its mission, but he said they would try to do their best.
