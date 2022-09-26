ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Clean Outdoor Cushions, Whether They Have Removable Covers or Not

Don’t let an unsightly stain on your patio sectional ruin plans to relax with a post-workday glass of whatever you love. In most cases, knowing how to clean outdoor cushions can save you from buying a replacement. However, the right cleaning method depends on the size and age of the stain and the cushion itself. For instance, does it have a removable cover or is the whole thing machine washable? Is the cushion drenched with spilled milk or is it a little damp from a small drop of sauce? After you’ve sorted through these details, tackle the mess with tips from our style director, Naomi deMañana—she offers up ideas on how to remove spots or dirt from outdoor cushions, whether the stains are newish or set in.
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Family Handyman

What to Know About Interior Trim and Molding

About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
Mental_Floss

Why Do Car Steering Wheels Feel Sticky?

You climb into your car, adjust your AC, drop your wallet into that aggravating space between the seat and the center console, curse, retrieve your wallet, and then get ready to drive off. But you notice the steering wheel feels kind of tacky—like flypaper. You don’t remember spilling any soda on it. So why does it seem sticky?
CARS
