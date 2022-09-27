ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno

By Tori Lavon
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District.

Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School officials have confirmed that no ammunition was located along with the gun.

The student will be facing disciplinary action, according to the statement released by Fresno Unified School District.

There is limited information at this time on how this incident was discovered, but school officials say more information will be made available.

