Georgia Tech announces firing of head football coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury

Reaching for a record: Butts County couple grows record level tall okra plants
JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
Butts County agrees to sales tax compromise with Jackson
JACKSON — Butts County and the city of Jackson have avoided arbitration over distribution of Local Option Sales Tax funds after the Board of Commissioners agreed to the city’s proposal for distributions. Under the distribution formula now agreed to by the city and county, Butts County will receive...
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in and around the Butts County area this weekend, September 30-October 2
From the state fair to fall brews to haunted houses, here's what's happening around Butts County this weekend. With hurricane Ian rolling through some events may end up cancelled. Check the event pages linked in each description for updates.
'Operation Endless Consequences' yields 200 arrest warrants for gang, drug and firearms charges
JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 the close of “Operation Endless Consequences,” a multi-agency investigation involving gangs, drugs and guns plaguing the communities of Jackson and Flovilla. Deputies and GBI agents obtained more than 200 felony arrest warrants for 69 defendants. Of those arrested, 16 are members of the Gangster Disciples.
