Woman found shot at 12th Street intersection
A woman was found shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Bethlehem neighborhood on Thursday night.
WRDW-TV
Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led to a power outage in the area. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
WRDW-TV
One person shot in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies say one person has been shot after a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the victim is a woman who was shot at least one time at 12th street and Anderson Avenue. The status of the victim is unknown at this time and there have been...
WRDW-TV
Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Subject that fled on foot in Columbia County now in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Sorley has been taken into custody. ORIGINAL STORY: There is currently a Columbia County Sheriff's Office presence in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way. The sheriff's office says it is because they are...
wfxg.com
Columbia County Engineering address delays in Flowing Wells Rd. construction project
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -FLOWING WELLS ROAD HASN’T EXACTLY BEEN FLOWING FOR A WHILE NOW. earlier THIS WEEK, WE HEARD FROM FLOWING WELLS RESIDENTS WHO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE LONG-TERM CONSTRUCTION ON THEIR ROAD. BUT, THAT’S SOMETHING COLUMBIA COUNTY ENGINEERING IS HOPING to CHANGE IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. today, we spoke with ENGINEERING ON THE PROGRESS THEY’VE MADE.
WRDW-TV
First responders train for fires at Augusta Regional Airport
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve noticed smoke near the Augusta Airport over the last couple of days, that’s because crews are doing emergency training. We were there to learn more about how first responders prepare in case an emergency happens on the runway. “It can get extreme,...
ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
WRDW-TV
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
Boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of Krystal Anderson in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance. Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.
Crash in North Augusta shuts down southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A crash in North Augusta is slowing traffic. According to dispatch all southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 are shutdown. Traffic is being rerouted. Two vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time.
WRDW-TV
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
ACSO searching for armed bank robbery suspect
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery. The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black […]
wfxg.com
Man arrested after warrant in connection to missing Wagener woman
WAGENER, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Mother of four, Krystal C. Anderson, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23 and have not heard from her since. Anderson is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall and around 106 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Folk Victorian Farmhouse, Circa 1890, Columbia County
The house has different architectural elements, including Neoclassical and Folk Victorian. It’s located just south of Harlem. It’s a beautiful structure in an ideal setting.
