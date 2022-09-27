ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led to a power outage in the area. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Grovetown, GA
Columbia County, GA
Grovetown, GA
Columbia County, GA
WRDW-TV

One person shot in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies say one person has been shot after a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the victim is a woman who was shot at least one time at 12th street and Anderson Avenue. The status of the victim is unknown at this time and there have been...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Columbia County Engineering address delays in Flowing Wells Rd. construction project

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -FLOWING WELLS ROAD HASN’T EXACTLY BEEN FLOWING FOR A WHILE NOW. earlier THIS WEEK, WE HEARD FROM FLOWING WELLS RESIDENTS WHO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE LONG-TERM CONSTRUCTION ON THEIR ROAD. BUT, THAT’S SOMETHING COLUMBIA COUNTY ENGINEERING IS HOPING to CHANGE IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. today, we spoke with ENGINEERING ON THE PROGRESS THEY’VE MADE.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

First responders train for fires at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve noticed smoke near the Augusta Airport over the last couple of days, that’s because crews are doing emergency training. We were there to learn more about how first responders prepare in case an emergency happens on the runway. “It can get extreme,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

ACSO looking for individual who fled car accident in Beech Island

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who fled the scene of a car accident. According to authorities, the crash happened in the area of Blackstone Camp Road and Storm Branch Road in Beech Island. Investigators say that they have determined that the crashed vehicle has been […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley

LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
LANGLEY, SC
WRDW-TV

Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

ACSO searching for armed bank robbery suspect

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery. The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Man arrested after warrant in connection to missing Wagener woman

WAGENER, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Mother of four, Krystal C. Anderson, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23 and have not heard from her since. Anderson is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall and around 106 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.
WAGENER, SC
WRDW-TV

Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

