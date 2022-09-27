Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Parents look to hold Fort Worth ISD accountable for wrong school bus drop-offs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Parents in Fort Worth whose children ride the school bus are looking for assurances that their kids get dropped off at the right stop. One parent said they were shunned at a school board meeting, and now the district is doing something. In a recent...
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
dallasexpress.com
Parents Protest Against Local School District’s Rezoning Plan
The Allen ISD school board saw protests outside its board meeting on Monday following an announcement it made to district parents last Friday about possibly closing or repurposing some campuses. Dozens of parents rallied outside the district office, with some holding signs that read, “Save Our Schools.”. At issue...
ketr.org
Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side
In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
'This is a witch hunt': Grapevine-Colleyville school board members' latest feud played out in public
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Parents shouted strong words and emotions ran high between school board trustees during Monday night’s Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting. "I call you a hypocrite,” one parent shouted toward the school board president moments before police officers escorted her out of the room. “Our board...
fox4news.com
Parents upset over Allen ISD's rezoning plans
ALLEN, Texas - Some Allen ISD parents say they feel blindsided by the district's proposals to address overcrowding in some schools and declined enrollment in others. The potential plans include closing a couple of less crowded schools, repurposing them and shifting kids around. Parents took an opportunity to express frustration...
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
prosperpressnews.com
Parents gather for rally, protest outside Rucker Elementary
Prosper Press Parents gathered across the street from Rucker Elementary on Sept. 19. Many of those gathered were parents of Rucker Elementary students who wanted to show support for the children allegedly abused by former Prosper Independent School District bus driver Frank Paniagua. Additionally, parents gathered to show that they...
texasstandard.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen’s death
Lermont Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont “did real good in life” and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black,...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
Dallas Observer
City and Dallas Police Plan to Protest Alcohol Licenses of Businesses Causing 'Public Safety Issues'
In a July memo, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the City Attorney’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to start challenging alcohol licenses of businesses “that have acted irresponsibly and created public safety issues” in Dallas’ nightlife scene. "Several violent incidents in our city's vibrant and...
Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park. "Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri,...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
fox4news.com
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Big Tex at 70: Face-lifted and fine-tuned, the icon is ready for State Fair of Texas 2022
DALLAS — Yes, he's 70 years old. Yes, he's had a facelift or two. But with his electronics and animatronics getting one last checkup on Thursday, Big Tex is officially ready for his 2022 debut. "Big Tex is a 55-foot tall cowboy that is in love with Texas," said...
ntdaily.com
Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs
On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
GCISD school board spars over one trustee's alleged use of vulgarities toward another
Grapevine-Colleyville school trustees are crossing swords over who said what to whom – and it all came out at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
