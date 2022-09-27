ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Parents Protest Against Local School District’s Rezoning Plan

The Allen ISD school board saw protests outside its board meeting on Monday following an announcement it made to district parents last Friday about possibly closing or repurposing some campuses. Dozens of parents rallied outside the district office, with some holding signs that read, “Save Our Schools.”. At issue...
ALLEN, TX
ketr.org

Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side

In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
GREENVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Allen, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
Allen, TX
Society
City
Allen, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Parents upset over Allen ISD's rezoning plans

ALLEN, Texas - Some Allen ISD parents say they feel blindsided by the district's proposals to address overcrowding in some schools and declined enrollment in others. The potential plans include closing a couple of less crowded schools, repurposing them and shifting kids around. Parents took an opportunity to express frustration...
ALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Isd#Protest#West Side#Families#Allen Isd School Board
prosperpressnews.com

Parents gather for rally, protest outside Rucker Elementary

Prosper Press Parents gathered across the street from Rucker Elementary on Sept. 19. Many of those gathered were parents of Rucker Elementary students who wanted to show support for the children allegedly abused by former Prosper Independent School District bus driver Frank Paniagua. Additionally, parents gathered to show that they...
PROSPER, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
DALLAS, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
348
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy