Philadelphia, PA

Drexel Hill, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Drexel Hill.

The Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic soccer team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
Upper Darby High School
September 27, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic soccer team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on September 27, 2022, 14:15:00.

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
Upper Darby High School
September 27, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

