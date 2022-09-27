ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Seymour High School soccer team will have a game with Naugatuck High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.

Seymour High School
Naugatuck High School
September 27, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

