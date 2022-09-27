ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lexington.

The Calvary Day School soccer team will have a game with Union Grove Christian School on September 27, 2022, 12:30:00.

Calvary Day School
Union Grove Christian School
September 27, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Calvary Christian School soccer team will have a game with Union Grove Christian School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00.

Calvary Christian School
Union Grove Christian School
September 27, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

