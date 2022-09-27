The 4 Biggest Bombshells From New Book About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Just a few months after Tom Bower released the blistering biography Revenge about Meghan Markle ‘s life and her relationship with Prince Harry , another journalist is releasing a book the Sussexes would rather people not read.

Valentine Low, who is a reporter for The London Times, is set to publish Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown in October and already it has a lot of royal watchers talking. Here are some of the biggest bombshells from Low’s book which have been released in a series of extracts .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle view floral tributes left at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan told Harry she would dump him if he didn’t go public with their relationship

One of the claims from Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is that Meghan threatened to break up with Harry if he didn’t go public with their relationship and that sent the prince into a panic.

According to the book: “Faced with hordes of journalists intent on trawling through every aspect of Meghan’s life, Harry became determined to protect his girlfriend. Meghan, meanwhile, told him that if he did not do something about it, she would break off the relationship.

“A source said: ‘She was saying, ‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you.’ Another source said: ‘He was freaking out, saying, ‘She’s going to dump me.'”

In November 2016, Harry did confirm in a statement that they were dating and slammed the press coverage about Meghan saying he was worried for her safety.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose together at Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan ‘couldn’t believe she wasn’t getting paid’ for royal tour

Five months after saying “I do,” the duke and duchess embarked on a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. During that tour, they attended 76 engagements over 16 days and participated in several walkabouts.

The book claims that Harry’s wife enjoyed the attention but “failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers.” Low wrote that members of her staff told him that Meghan was heard saying: “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.”

In the Sussexes primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that behind the scenes of that tour was “really exhausting.”

“ Those tours are — I’m sure they have beautiful pictures and it looks vibrant and all of that is true. It’s also really exhausting,” she explained. “So, I was fried, and I think it just hit me so hard because we were making it look like everything was fine. I can understand why people were really surprised to see that there was pain there.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit a craft fair in Nuku’alo in Tonga during the royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific | PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

Harry was ‘shocked’ people knew Meghan’s earrings came from Saudi prince

The book also touches on the topic of Meghan’s earrings which were gifted to her as a wedding present by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman just three weeks after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Palace was vague on where the earrings came from and ended up saying they were borrowed. However, Low exclusively reported in The Times where the earrings came from. In the upcoming book it’s alleged that Meghan’s aides were “too scared” to confront the former Suits star about where she got the diamond earrings following that report.

“When they [the earrings] had first appeared in the media after the Fiji dinner, staff in London responsible for registering details of all royal gifts had recognised them and alerted Kensington Palace,” Low wrote before quoting a source saying, “We made a decision not to confront Meghan and Harry on it, out of fear for what their reaction would be.”

Meghan Markle traveling in a car to then-Prince Charles’ birthday wearing earrings from Saudi Crown Prince | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Bullied staff called themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’

There are several claims made in Low’s book alleging that Meghan bullied her staff so bad that collectively those who were employed by her and Harry called themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

Low detailed accounts of what Meghan’s ex-staffers said about their experiences working with her writing: “So bad did things eventually become that Harry and Meghan’s team would later refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors Club. Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a ‘narcissistic sociopath’. They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: ‘We were played.'”

The Duchess of Sussex previously called the claims about bullying those who worked for her “a smear campaign.”

RELATED: King Charles Wasn’t Prepared for How Much of an Influence Meghan Markle Would Have Over Prince Harry, Expert Claims