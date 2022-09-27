ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 3: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Battle Over Husband-Wife Duo

By Elise Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 brought another night of Blind Auditions and tense competition between coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani . Camila landed herself yet another four-chair turn, while Blake and Gwen went head-to-head for the season’s first duo. Here’s a recap of Monday, Sept. 26’s episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 3.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OB9PE_0iBQZtqM00
John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 3 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Team Legend

Valerie Harding is a loan specialist from Oklahoma who “sings 24/7,” according to her daughter. She wants to show her kids that anyone can pursue their dreams, no matter their age. She performed a bluesy rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” earning chair turns from John and Gwen. Gwen told Valerie she had “lazy” timing with the song, but in a good way. John complimented her vibrato and said she kept the song “fresh” even though it’s been covered many times. In the end, Valerie picked John’s team.

Morgan Taylor, a Nashville singer originally from Indiana, said anxiety controls her life in every way, but she’s ready to push it aside and show off her talent on The Voice . She sang Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” and Blake turned his chair after just a few seconds. John and Gwen quickly followed suit, and Camila rounded out the four-chair turn. Camila commended Morgan for choosing a difficult song and said she could help bring her performances from a “95 to a 99.9.” Meanwhile, Gwen said Morgan was born to be on a stage. John told Morgan he could help her hone her strengths, and she chose Team Legend.

Team Legend so far: Omar Cardona , Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor

Team Gwen

Cara Brindisi, a music therapist from Massachusetts, has long used music to make a difference with her patients. Now, she’s ready to bring her sound to The Voice . She performed Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” and though Camila loved the song choice, she didn’t turn. Instead, it was Blake and Gwen who showed interest in Cara. Surprisingly, Camila put her feud with Blake aside to endorse him, telling Cara that her story-telling vibe was a good fit for his team. Blake said he noticed a country “twang” in Cara’s voice. On the other hand, Gwen said she wanted to work with Cara on finding relatable songs. Cara went with her gut and chose Team Gwen.

Julia Aslani, a horseback rider from Florida, became a mother when she was 18 years old and is currently working toward a Bachelor’s degree. As a busy mom, she doesn’t have much free time to sing, but she hopes to change that on The Voice . She sang a jazzy cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” Gwen was the only coach to turn her chair, but Blake called himself an “idiot” for not turning. Gwen said she loved Julia’s tone and called her a favorite teammate. She felt that Julia had plenty of potential.

Team Gwen so far: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani

Team Camila

Nigerian-American singer and Arkansas resident Andrew Igbokidi is working toward medical school, but he also has dreams of pursuing music. He auditioned with Billie Eilish ‘s “when the party’s over,” instantly earning chair turns from Camila, Gwen, and Blake. John turned a few moments later. After the performance, Gwen told Andrew she had never heard anyone with his blend of styles. She said she can lend her years of experience to the singer. Meanwhile, John said Andrew made “interesting” choices with the song.

Camila complimented Andrew’s tone and said she wanted to help him “polish” his performances. Blake admitted he’d be an unusual choice for a coach, but he wanted Andrew’s uniqueness on his team. Andrew ultimately chose Team Camila, giving the coach her third four-chair-turning teammate.

Ava Lynn Thuresson, a recent high school graduate from California, grew up loving music with her cousin, who died when Ava Lynn was 13. She struggled to enjoy music after his death, but she picked up a guitar in high school and wrote a song for him, which was a turning point for Ava Lynn. She performed a soulful cover of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time.” John and Camila both turned for the unique rendition. Camila appreciated the singer’s “angsty and grungy” musical style. Meanwhile, John said Ava Lynn was “poised and confident.” Camila pulled out the singing competition veteran card, which seemed to convince Ava Lynn to join Team Camila.

Sasha Hurtado, an 18-year-old singer from Georgia, recently graduated from high school and spends time performing gigs. She sang a rock-style cover of “River” by Bishop Briggs, and John and Camila turned. Camila said she saw her own style in Sasha and wanted to push her to become her “best self.” She tried to get Blake to return the favor and endorse Team Camila, but he didn’t take the bait. Thankfully, that didn’t stop Sasha from picking Camila as her coach.

Team Camila so far: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado

Team Blake

The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 continued with Derek and Katelyn, a husband and wife from Tennessee, who make up the duo known as The Dryes. They described their style as “honky-tonk” — right up Blake’s alley. However, the singers said they’d be open to a coach in another genre. The Dryes sang Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.”

Blake and Gwen both turned, battling it out as husband and wife to snag this husband and wife team. After joking about “moists” versus Dryes, Blake said he was drawn to Derek’s voice in particular. Gwen said she loved the couple’s character and wanted to work with them no matter the genre. After hearing a corny pun from Camila about blind dates and Blind auditions, the Dryes joined Team Blake, officially becoming the season’s first duo.

Madison Hughes, a videographer and guitarist from Florida, is ready to step out from behind the camera and head into the spotlight. She auditioned with “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Guns N’ Roses, earning chair turns from Gwen, Blake, and Camila. Blake’s country radar went up for Madison’s twang, and Camila said she could help Madison work through her nerves. Gwen called Madison a “melting pot” — or “a juxtaposition of styles,” as Camila keeps saying — and connected that to her own musical career. Madison ultimately chose Team Blake.

Team Blake so far: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC . Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Has a Game-Changing Idea for a New Button, but It’s Controversial

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
shefinds

Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
John Legend
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Morgan Taylor
Person
Emma Brooke
Person
Britney Spears
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blake And Gwen#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Head Voice#Lsb Spoiler#The Voice
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

193K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy