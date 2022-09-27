‘The Voice’ Recap, Season 22 Episode 3: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Battle Over Husband-Wife Duo

The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 brought another night of Blind Auditions and tense competition between coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani . Camila landed herself yet another four-chair turn, while Blake and Gwen went head-to-head for the season’s first duo. Here’s a recap of Monday, Sept. 26’s episode.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 Episode 3.]

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 3 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Team Legend

Valerie Harding is a loan specialist from Oklahoma who “sings 24/7,” according to her daughter. She wants to show her kids that anyone can pursue their dreams, no matter their age. She performed a bluesy rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” earning chair turns from John and Gwen. Gwen told Valerie she had “lazy” timing with the song, but in a good way. John complimented her vibrato and said she kept the song “fresh” even though it’s been covered many times. In the end, Valerie picked John’s team.

Morgan Taylor, a Nashville singer originally from Indiana, said anxiety controls her life in every way, but she’s ready to push it aside and show off her talent on The Voice . She sang Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You,” and Blake turned his chair after just a few seconds. John and Gwen quickly followed suit, and Camila rounded out the four-chair turn. Camila commended Morgan for choosing a difficult song and said she could help bring her performances from a “95 to a 99.9.” Meanwhile, Gwen said Morgan was born to be on a stage. John told Morgan he could help her hone her strengths, and she chose Team Legend.

Team Legend so far: Omar Cardona , Emma Brooke, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Valerie Harding, Morgan Taylor

Team Gwen

Cara Brindisi, a music therapist from Massachusetts, has long used music to make a difference with her patients. Now, she’s ready to bring her sound to The Voice . She performed Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” and though Camila loved the song choice, she didn’t turn. Instead, it was Blake and Gwen who showed interest in Cara. Surprisingly, Camila put her feud with Blake aside to endorse him, telling Cara that her story-telling vibe was a good fit for his team. Blake said he noticed a country “twang” in Cara’s voice. On the other hand, Gwen said she wanted to work with Cara on finding relatable songs. Cara went with her gut and chose Team Gwen.

Julia Aslani, a horseback rider from Florida, became a mother when she was 18 years old and is currently working toward a Bachelor’s degree. As a busy mom, she doesn’t have much free time to sing, but she hopes to change that on The Voice . She sang a jazzy cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” Gwen was the only coach to turn her chair, but Blake called himself an “idiot” for not turning. Gwen said she loved Julia’s tone and called her a favorite teammate. She felt that Julia had plenty of potential.

Team Gwen so far: Ian Harrison, Jay Allen, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Cara Brindisi, Julia Aslani

Team Camila

Nigerian-American singer and Arkansas resident Andrew Igbokidi is working toward medical school, but he also has dreams of pursuing music. He auditioned with Billie Eilish ‘s “when the party’s over,” instantly earning chair turns from Camila, Gwen, and Blake. John turned a few moments later. After the performance, Gwen told Andrew she had never heard anyone with his blend of styles. She said she can lend her years of experience to the singer. Meanwhile, John said Andrew made “interesting” choices with the song.

Camila complimented Andrew’s tone and said she wanted to help him “polish” his performances. Blake admitted he’d be an unusual choice for a coach, but he wanted Andrew’s uniqueness on his team. Andrew ultimately chose Team Camila, giving the coach her third four-chair-turning teammate.

Ava Lynn Thuresson, a recent high school graduate from California, grew up loving music with her cousin, who died when Ava Lynn was 13. She struggled to enjoy music after his death, but she picked up a guitar in high school and wrote a song for him, which was a turning point for Ava Lynn. She performed a soulful cover of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time.” John and Camila both turned for the unique rendition. Camila appreciated the singer’s “angsty and grungy” musical style. Meanwhile, John said Ava Lynn was “poised and confident.” Camila pulled out the singing competition veteran card, which seemed to convince Ava Lynn to join Team Camila.

Sasha Hurtado, an 18-year-old singer from Georgia, recently graduated from high school and spends time performing gigs. She sang a rock-style cover of “River” by Bishop Briggs, and John and Camila turned. Camila said she saw her own style in Sasha and wanted to push her to become her “best self.” She tried to get Blake to return the favor and endorse Team Camila, but he didn’t take the bait. Thankfully, that didn’t stop Sasha from picking Camila as her coach.

Team Camila so far: Morgan Myles, Orlando Mendez, Reina Ley, Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Ava Lynn Thuresson, Sasha Hurtado

Team Blake

The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 continued with Derek and Katelyn, a husband and wife from Tennessee, who make up the duo known as The Dryes. They described their style as “honky-tonk” — right up Blake’s alley. However, the singers said they’d be open to a coach in another genre. The Dryes sang Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream.”

Blake and Gwen both turned, battling it out as husband and wife to snag this husband and wife team. After joking about “moists” versus Dryes, Blake said he was drawn to Derek’s voice in particular. Gwen said she loved the couple’s character and wanted to work with them no matter the genre. After hearing a corny pun from Camila about blind dates and Blind auditions, the Dryes joined Team Blake, officially becoming the season’s first duo.

Madison Hughes, a videographer and guitarist from Florida, is ready to step out from behind the camera and head into the spotlight. She auditioned with “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Guns N’ Roses, earning chair turns from Gwen, Blake, and Camila. Blake’s country radar went up for Madison’s twang, and Camila said she could help Madison work through her nerves. Gwen called Madison a “melting pot” — or “a juxtaposition of styles,” as Camila keeps saying — and connected that to her own musical career. Madison ultimately chose Team Blake.

Team Blake so far: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, Madison Hughes

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC . Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.

