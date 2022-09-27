ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall

Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California. Updated: 3 hours ago. An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium. After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. Updated: 27 minutes ago. No one was charged in Christopher McKinney’s death at Nowhere Bar, and his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Movie producer searching for extras in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Movie producer Sun Ho Donovan is searching for 300 extras to bring her faith-based love story ‘Just One Life’ to Louisville. According to the film’s website, Donovan is casting 300 people from the Louisville area to appear as extras in multiple scenes. “We’re...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Jcps#The New York Times
Wave 3

Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nurse won a brand new SUV Wednesday afternoon for just donating blood at the Kentucky Blood Center. According to officials with the Kentucky Blood Center, Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday. Jones has worked with individuals with developmental and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville’s International Festival of Film back for its 14th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 14th annual Louisville’s International Festival of Film will be held from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The opening night film will be “Corsicana,” according to a release. It’s a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave from Arkansas who eventually becomes a deputy United States Marshal in the 19th century. Veteran actor Isaiah Washington will star as Reeves.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Botanical Garden officially started construction on its new Japanese Garden on Thursday. The two-acre garden will be off River Road and Frankfort Avenue, and the site of a former landfill. It will have several authentic Japanese features, including a water features, streams, and a Bonsai garden.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
leoweekly.com

Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations

Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown closes after less than a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it first opened. The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post on Tuesday night. “Well, we tried our hardest and put our best...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy