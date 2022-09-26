Read full article on original website
New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville
A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest
The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN
The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville
Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission is eying improvements at a busy eastside intersection. Tax Increment Finance (TIF) dollars are created by raising property tax rates in certain areas set to see new development. The RDC is greenlighting the use of TIF dollars to widen the roadway near...
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to Victory Theatre
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be performing in Evansville in January. They are set to play at Victory Theatre on Friday, January 27. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center ticket office and ticketmaster.com on Friday, September 30. Organizers say special guest Peter...
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
Traffic Alert: Flipped utility truck closes part of Oak Hill Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say part of Oak Hill Road is closed because of a crash. They say a it was reported that a utility truck was knocked on its side around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened at Oak Hill and Bellaire, but the closure starts at...
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive. Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not...
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
Longtime WSON radio host retiring
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Longtime radio host and WSON news director Bill Stephens has announced his retirement from broadcast radio, wrapping up a career that spans more than four decades, most of which were spent in Henderson. “Hard to believe it’s, this month, 38 years in Henderson,” says Stephens. Stephens got his start in radio […]
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
Boil advisory issued for section of far west Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with German Township Water District say there is a boil advisory for some customers. St Phillips Rd, Copperline Rd E and St Philip Rd S. - On Copperline Rd E, and west to Autumn Leaf Dr and east to Posey County Line Rd. - On...
Huge St. Jude Car, Truck & Bike Cruise-In Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there's something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! The public and all ages are welcome. Here's the scoop. Well, grind my gears....classic cars, antique cars, hot rods, muscle...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
